CMO Strategy

P&G's Secret highlights how women bear outsized burden of pandemic in new ads

Procter & Gamble in-house effort built around original poem by Jasmine Mans, with social campaign featuring Gabrielle Union and WNBA stars
By Jack Neff. Published on October 05, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
How a major cannabis company plans to weed out irresponsible pot marketing

Procter & Gamble’s Secret is launching a #RaiseItUp campaign to highlight how women are bearing an outsized burden of COVID-19.

The in-house campaign, featuring original work from Black poet Jasmine Mans, cites a McKinsey & Co. study showing that women, especially Black women and women of color, are more likely to have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic. Another 2 million women have considered leaving the workforce or “downshifting” their careers during the crisis, according to the brand.

The campaign is being done in partnership with the Women's National Basketball Association and YWCA USA, with a 60-second spot featuring the poem from Mans as a voiceover, along with cameos from WNBA stars including the new Most Valuable Player A’Ja Wilson, whose spot ran during the WNBA finals, Oct. 4. The ad also features photos and Instagram posts from Black women doctors and first responders.

Related articles
Procter & Gamble 'Equal Pay' ad features soccer players in wake of women's team lawsuit
Jack Neff
Procter & Gamble will buy 9,000 tickets to support equal pay for women's soccer
Jack Neff
What P&G got right—and wrong—in its diversity push
Jack Neff

The campaign also will feature regional and national newspaper ads that include Mans’ poem plus content from the #RaiseItUp social challenge, which includes actress and vocal artist Gabrielle Union and WNBA players including Wilson and Swin Cash posting content to their social accounts today. Citizen Relations is handling PR.

“The 2020 pandemic has exacerbated many of the things women already face, and they have been shouldering the weight of the challenges brought on this year,” said P&G Senior Brand Director Sara Saunders in a statement. “Through our #RaiseItUp initiative, we aim to not only celebrate the strength and resilience of women but also take meaningful action to support them in the areas of their life that mean the most.”

Secret is pledging $1 million to support equality programs and working with YWCA USA to establish a “Secret Missions” fund backing direct assistance to women that includes childcare and career development.

Chassidy Jade, director of the spot and a best friend of Mans, said in the statement: “Now is the time for the unseen to be seen and the unheard to have their voices projected. We have the power to rise up and shift the narrative in order to build our own communities and make change. To me, that’s the definition of #RaiseItUp.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How a major cannabis company plans to weed out irresponsible pot marketing

How a major cannabis company plans to weed out irresponsible pot marketing
Eaze embraces the 'high' life in first brand campaign in more than five years

Eaze embraces the 'high' life in first brand campaign in more than five years
J Balvin follows Travis Scott with his own McDonald’s meal

J Balvin follows Travis Scott with his own McDonald’s meal
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season

NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
No 'Peloton Wife' in sight as fitness brand spotlights real members in new ads

No 'Peloton Wife' in sight as fitness brand spotlights real members in new ads
The Week Ahead: Comic-Con goes virtual and ‘Brandemonium’ takes over Cincinnati

The Week Ahead: Comic-Con goes virtual and ‘Brandemonium’ takes over Cincinnati
Trending: TikTok fuels Fleetwood Mac, Ocean Spray, and Farmville is put out to pasture

Trending: TikTok fuels Fleetwood Mac, Ocean Spray, and Farmville is put out to pasture
Why Dodge is channeling 14-year-old movie ‘Talladega Nights’ in a new ad

Why Dodge is channeling 14-year-old movie ‘Talladega Nights’ in a new ad