Procter & Gamble beats expectations again amid media hikes and agency cuts

Rising tide doesn't lift agency boats, as fee and production cuts continue into new fiscal year
By Jack Neff. Published on October 22, 2019.

Almost every part of P&G saw strong growth, led by 10 percent organic sales growth for beauty.

Credit: Proctor & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. posted its second straight quarter of 7 percent organic sales growth for its fiscal first quarter today amid continuing cuts in agency and other creative costs, but with a significant hike in media spending.

P&G beat analyst expectations by two percentage points on the top line and 13 cents in adjusted earnings per share, continuing a streak of upside surprises.

A rising tide (Fabric and Home Care sales rose 8 percent) won’t lift agency boats, however. P&G also continued its streak of belt-tightening to open a new fiscal year, with savings in marketing (mainly agency and production fees) plus overhead costs totaling 0.7 percentage points as a share of sales. That amounts to around $125 million, similar to the year-ago quarter, albeit only half the pace of the budget squeeze from the prior quarter.

But P&G also reported around $214 million of “marketing reinvestment”—primarily media spending—amounting to 1.2 percent of its $17.8 billion in quarterly sales. It’s the second consecutive quarter where P&G’s increased media spending outstripped savings from agency, creative production and overhead costs.

“Ad spending in total was up around 9 percent,” Co-Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said on a media briefing call. So even in a quarter when P&G sales rose 7 percent in absolute and organic terms (excluding currency, acquisition and divestiture effects) and creative costs were cut, net ad spending as a share of sales rose around 0.2 percentage points, or $35 million.

Almost every part of P&G saw strong growth, led by 10 percent organic sales growth for beauty, though the Gillette shave care business was flat, which P&G blamed on fewer men shaving and stronger competitive activity. The quarter's sales growth was inflated by about 0.4 percentage points from retailers buying inventory in Japan, ahead of a planned increase in value-added tax.

If there’s a global economic slowdown, it hasn’t affected P&G’s business yet, as Moeller on an investor call reported faster category growth in the U.S. and a 13 percent sales increase for the company in China.

 

 

