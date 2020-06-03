A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
Since stay-at-home orders went into effect in mid-March, the pandemic forced marketers into unprecedented action, including closing offices, stopping agency reviews and tweaking or stopping certain advertising. Now, as major cities begin allowing more business to re-open, brands are trying to resume some normalcy. Still, major hurdles remain, including restoring consumer confidence, while also revamping operations to account for social distancing. At the same time, brands must respond to nationwide protests, rioting and civil unrest in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd.
Below, some of the latest actions that major marketers are taking related to the pandemic. For a look back at how brands responded in the first three months, check out our archived coverage here. And for the latest on how companies are dealing with protests and calls for social justice, visit this regularly updated blog.
June 2, 2020
5:26 PM EDT
Perdue’s latest coronavirus ad doesn’t star any Perdue family members
The latest Perdue Farms commercial is a first for the poultry brand — the spot doesn’t star a member of the Perdue family or a brand spokesperson. “Keep Cookin’” features non-actors preparing meals in their homes that, of course, feature some Perdue chicken products. The work plays on the idea that people are spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic learning new recipes and trying to have moments of joy while dining. The effort relies on a montage of remote production shots, like many other campaigns have done over the past couple of months, but doesn’t specifically mention the pandemic. It comes from The VIA Agency, which in March worked with Perdue on selfie-style spots that showed Chairman Jim Perdue thanking frontline food workers.
--Jessica Wohl
June 1, 2020
6:30 PM EDT
Ice cream, canned foods among big e-commerce winners
COVID-19 has been a huge boost for e-commerce, with sales up ranging from 29 percent last quarter for Amazon (North America) to 141 percent for Target (U.S.) But the growth hasn’t been uniform, according to Numerator.
E-commerce sales of ice cream and novelties were up ninefold from year-ago levels during the 10 weeks from March 1 to May 15. Other top growing categories were canned and frozen foods (up more than sevenfold); toothpaste and soda, sports and energy drinks (up fivefold); makeup (up 4.6 times) and shampoo and conditioner (up 2.1 times). Overall grocery e-commerce sales levels are 20 months ahead of where they were trending before the pandemic, according to Numerator, which expects the elevated sales to continue based on prior patterns of people continuing to buy categories online once they start. Numerator collects online and offline sales data from a panel of more than 100,000 consumers.
--Jack Neff