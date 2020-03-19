Restaurants deliver, The Webby Awards cancels its gala—and Kimmel encourages pants: Ad Age Remotely
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video roundup where we digest the news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and how it is impacting the ad industry. Today we take a look at how restaurants are being hit by the pandemic.
Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi and Jessica Wohl discuss today's headlines—here are the links if you want to follow along:
Restaurants lean on delivery as coronavirus delivers a blow to the industry
While dine-in restaurants are taking a hit as people self-quarantine and social distance, there is a market for delivery and delivery services.
The Webby Awards gala is canceled
In cancellation news, The Webby Awards is pulling its gala, which was supposed to take place on May 11. It’s an interesting move by the awards platform, which will instead honor the winners with an online celebration, to cancel the event rather than push it to a later date as the calendar for the fall starts to fill up.
Dettol’s TikTok hand-wash challenge gets nearly 9 billion views in four days
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world, health agencies, governments and even brands are relaying messages of social distancing and reminders to wash hands.
Dettol, which sells disinfectant sprays and wipes, and hand sanitizers, has launched a TikTok challenge aimed at getting more people in India to wash their hands, where the virus has 153 confirmed cases, but where testing has remained low.
Jimmy Kimmel issues urgent quarantine guidelines including ‘Mandatory Pants’
And for some levity: Jimmy Kimmel released some rules of self-quarantine, including wearing pants and screaming in the car if you need to get away from your family.