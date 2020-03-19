CMO Strategy

Restaurants deliver, The Webby Awards cancels its gala—and Kimmel encourages pants: Ad Age Remotely

A video roundup of today's headlines
By Jeanine Poggi and Jessica Wohl. Published on March 19, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video roundup where we digest the news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and how it is impacting the ad industry. Today we take a look at how restaurants are being hit by the pandemic.

Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi and Jessica Wohl discuss today's headlines—here are the links if you want to follow along:

Restaurants lean on delivery as coronavirus delivers a blow to the industry

While dine-in restaurants are taking a hit as people self-quarantine and social distance, there is a market for delivery and delivery services. 

The Webby Awards gala is canceled

In cancellation news, The Webby Awards is pulling its gala, which was supposed to take place on May 11. It’s an interesting move by the awards platform, which will instead honor the winners with an online celebration, to cancel the event rather than push it to a later date as the calendar for the fall starts to fill up. 

More coronavirus news
Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic
A letter to Ad Age’s Small Agency community
Judann Pollack
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
The must-see coronavirus data visualization, plus the math of modern-day recessions: Datacenter Weekly
Ad Age Datacenter


Dettol’s TikTok hand-wash challenge gets nearly 9 billion views in four days

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world, health agencies, governments and even brands are relaying messages of social distancing and reminders to wash hands.

Dettol, which sells disinfectant sprays and wipes, and hand sanitizers, has launched a TikTok challenge aimed at getting more people in India to wash their hands, where the virus has 153 confirmed cases, but where testing has remained low.

Jimmy Kimmel issues urgent quarantine guidelines including ‘Mandatory Pants’

And for some levity: Jimmy Kimmel released some rules of self-quarantine, including wearing pants and screaming in the car if you need to get away from your family.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic

This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic

Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns

Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns
BMW's marketing chief on the brand’s coronavirus response, its polarizing logo change and its plans for Netflix

BMW's marketing chief on the brand’s coronavirus response, its polarizing logo change and its plans for Netflix
Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic
World Health Organization now sees no reason to stop taking ibuprofen if you have COVID-19

World Health Organization now sees no reason to stop taking ibuprofen if you have COVID-19
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Restaurants lean on delivery as coronavirus delivers a blow to the industry

Restaurants lean on delivery as coronavirus delivers a blow to the industry
People are panic buying ibuprofen, but World Health Organization warns it may make COVID-19 worse

People are panic buying ibuprofen, but World Health Organization warns it may make COVID-19 worse