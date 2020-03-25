CMO Strategy

Sam's Club honors 'retail heroes' in rare primetime ad for brand Wednesday night

Spot from Mono captures footage from Sam's Club stores during the coronavirus crisis
By Jack Neff. Published on March 25, 2020.

Sam’s Club rarely advertises, much less on primetime, but it’s making an exception Wednesday night with a 60-second spot to run during “Survivor” on CBS honoring efforts of its employees and other retail workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The spot from Mono, Minneapolis, shows Sam’s Club workers stocking stores (including with much-sought-after Clorox Wipes), disinfecting cart handles and loading orders into cars. It calls out many by name and store location as “The Weight” from The Band plays. A tagline extends the salute beyond the Walmart unit to “All the retail heroes across America.” At a time when it’s hard to shoot new ads because of travel and shelter-in-place restrictions, Sam’s captured footage in its stores, which are allowed to stay open as essential businesses.

Besides Wednesday night's airing, the ad will also run in social media, online video and connected TV, says a spokeswoman.

Related Article
Pot-themed ‘Green Wednesday’ and ‘Small Brewery Sunday’ are the newest fake holidays
Want to be Walmart CMO? Tony Rogers switches to Sam's in new role
Jack Neff
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

Sam’s CEO Kathryn McLay is embedding the spot in a thank-you message going out to Sam’s Club employees. "You are showing the world what we always knew: retail associates around the world are capable of extraordinary feats," McLay says. "And we will never forget that Sam’s Club associates were among the heroes who saw us through."

For a sense of how rare Sam’s TV advertising is, iSpot.tv shows only one other instance the past five years—an ad for the club store’s Scan & Go self-checkout app featuring Usain Bolt, which ran in November with an estimated outlay of $355,000. (Scan & Go is also a handy tool for making shopping as socially distant as possible, since it lets people bypass checkout lines and requires only two arms-length scans at the store exit. The spokeswoman says Sam’s is now encouraging people to use it as much as possible.) The rest of the $15 million total TV outlay iSpot estimates for Sam’s over the past five years has been co-op advertising funded by Serta mattresses.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McDonald's U.S. to phase out all-day breakfast to simplify operations during pandemic

McDonald's U.S. to phase out all-day breakfast to simplify operations during pandemic
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Brands such as Nike, Gap are making masks for health care workers

Brands such as Nike, Gap are making masks for health care workers
Kay Jewelers tackles coronavirus separation in social campaign

Kay Jewelers tackles coronavirus separation in social campaign
AB InBev diverts sports and entertainment spending to coronavirus aid, releases ‘One Team’ ad

AB InBev diverts sports and entertainment spending to coronavirus aid, releases ‘One Team’ ad
Assessing the brand fallout from Olympics delay

Assessing the brand fallout from Olympics delay
Missing your print edition of Ad Age? Switch to home delivery now

Missing your print edition of Ad Age? Switch to home delivery now
Brick-and-mortar might be closed for business, but brands can still connect

Brick-and-mortar might be closed for business, but brands can still connect