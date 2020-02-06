Shipt, Target's delivery answer to Amazon, is getting a new look
As consumers increasingly expect to receive their purchases as quickly as possible, the pressure is on for delivery services. Last week, Amazon touted the growth in its same-day shipping. This week, Shipt, the delivery service Target bought three years ago for $550 million, is rolling out a new logo and brand campaign designed to attract more members.
Founded six years ago, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company works with both retail partners and individual shoppers who buy into a membership offering. Delivery from Shipt’s fleet of more than 100,000 shoppers can be as speedy as one hour.
In addition to Target, which bought the service to add to its delivery capabilities, Shipt works with 89 other retail partners including CVS and Petco. Though wholly owned by Target, Shipt operates independently, according to Chief Marketing Officer Harley Butler.
To attract more members, Shipt is swapping out its green spaceship logo for a shopping bag that better speaks to the brand’s predominantly female base, Butler says.
“We felt like the current brand identity didn’t speak to our demographic,” he says. “We can use that bag to represent all the different things [Shipt delivers.]”
The new campaign, “Over-delivering Delivery,” will include a series of spots featuring how Shipt shoppers go above and beyond in their quest to meet consumer needs. The campaign will be a mix of national and local TV commercials, and include digital, social and out-of-home advertising.
“The primary goal of the advertising is to attract new customers and also to remind existing customers of who we are and why we’re special and to drive increased orders that way,” says Butler.
After issuing an RFP for the project, Shipt worked with Huge for both the logo redesign and campaign. It’s the first time the delivery company has worked with the Brooklyn-based agency.
While next-and same-day shipping takes a toll on profits for retailers, it’s quickly becoming a must for marketers that wish to retain loyal customers. In reporting fourth-quarter holiday earnings, Amazon recently reported that customers using its one-day and same-day delivery option more than quadrupled. In addition, the financial penalty of the service ended up being lower than the $1.5 billion cost the ecommerce giant first expected, company executives said.