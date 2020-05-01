Sponsors pump up the volume as Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards takes a remote turn
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is going remote, but it will still have slime—and sponsors. The event, now in its 33rd year, will take place on Saturday and include appearances from Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock), Kristen Bell and Ariana Grande. Nickelodeon also has five sponsors for the show, including Kellogg’s Froot Loops cereal, which came on last week. The other sponsors are Mattel's Barbie, MilkPEP, Olive Garden and Goldfish Flavor Blasted crackers.
This year's show recorded and edited ahead of time, with each participant having shot their segments at home. Ahead of the airing on May 2, Mattel unveiled a spot featuring kid mixer DJ Livia, who explains that she’s currently at home safe with her family, and footage from a previously recorded performance. “We’re using music to remind girls that they can be anything,” DJ Livia says in the video. “Because play is never canceled.”
Similarly, the Milk Processor Education Program, the marketing organization for milk processors, released a 30-second spot showing youths doing solo activities like skateboarding that fit with social-distancing guidelines. The spot was shot in February but was revised to reflect the current situation. Text reads “Wherever you are, whatever you love, Milk it.”
The awards show was edited into an hour-long performance. It will include singer JoJo Siwa finding slime in her house and a preview of Nickelodeon’s live action series The Astronauts.