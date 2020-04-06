CMO Strategy

State Farm-sponsored Jimmy Fallon home show rakes in donations

Insurer supported the comedian’s 'At Home Edition' to raise funds for the Red Cross
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 06, 2020.

Jimmy Fallon

Credit: Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/NBCUniversal via Youtube

Jimmy Fallon might be filming from home, but he’s still attracting marketers. State Farm recently sponsored the comedian’s new “At Home Edition” on a Red Cross donation program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

From his garage last week, Fallon plugged State Farm’s Red Cross initiative with a hand-written sign directing viewers to a donation site. The insurer committed to matching up to $200,000 in donations. By Monday morning, a week after Fallon’s initial plug, viewers had committed to $264,000, according to a spokeswoman for OMD, which helped connect State Farm with NBC and Fallon. In total, the effort raised more than $464,000 for support Red Cross’s COVID-19 assistance.

“Jimmy Fallon understands the new neighborhood—bringing us all into his home and keeping spirits high during this time of social distancing,” said Sue Beigie, marketing director at Bloomington, Illinois-based State Farm, in a statement, noting that “the audience response was overwhelmingly positive.”

State Farm is a regular advertiser on Fallon’s digital and linear offering, "The Tonight Show." The insurer has worked with OMD since the Omnicom agency was founded in 2001. State Farm also works with the Marketing Arm on creative duties.

“This effort is great testament to the commitment that State Farm has to the communities it serves, a strong partnership with NBC, the power of the Tonight show as a platform in any iteration, and most importantly, the generosity of thousands of viewers,” Chris O’Brien, the OMD managing director who leads State Farm’s account, said in a statement.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

