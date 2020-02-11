Target confuses its own state school mascot, is butt of badger jokes
Minneapolis-based Target is feeling the shame of animal confusion. This week, a customer noticed the retailer selling a baby onesie printed with “Minnesota Badgers,” the animal mascot of college rival Wisconsin. Minnesota’s own school mascot is a gopher, as fans were quick to point out on Twitter.
Target issued an apology to the Star Tribune that included “Color us red” in a statement. The retailer noted that, as a Minnesota-based brand, it is especially aware that it is home to the Gophers and has worked with its vendor to remove the product from stores. The item was not for sale on Target.com as of Tuesday afternoon.
Target did not immediately reply to a request for further comment on how many stores or batches of product were impacted by the rodent-weasel switcheroo. Naturally, sports fans of the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry, one of the most played in the NCAA football bowl subdivision, had fun with the gaffe.