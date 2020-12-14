Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood
Thinx, the period underwear brand, is out with its second-ever TV campaign today, following a year in which the pandemic has significantly boosted sales growth.
The brand grew 40% in its direct-to-consumer business last year and experienced 400% growth in its wholesale business, according to VP of Brand Hilary Fischer-Groban.
“With the lockdown, there has been willingness to try new things, and a new routine,” says Fischer-Groban, who adds there were several factors at play, including that people were more willing to try the product while working at home.
"We heard from so many people who were not commuting, saying 'I’m not afraid about leaking on the subway because I’m not on the subway.' We’ve always recommended you try the product at home first, so this was ripe for this time. Also, a lot of stores were out of pads and tampons, and people were afraid to go to the store anyway."
There was also a heightened environmental awareness: “We had people saying, I’m at home all day watching the trash pile up from my period.”
Thinx debuted its first TV ad—a brand-led spot by BBDO New York, imagining a world where men had periods—in October 2019. The follow-up, however, was created in-house, and is a more straightforward product-focused film, showing women wearing the Thinx underwear.
“This was always part of a long-term strategy for us,” says Fischer-Groban. “After the success of our first spot, we always intended to follow it up with something educational and functional that says this is how this could work for you. Based on the growth of our brand this year, we wanted to get this in before the end of the year.”
A year on from its first taboo-challenging ad, however, some things have not changed. As before, not all U.S. TV networks are prepared to run the spot, which includes a scene of woman leaking menstrual blood. Thinx had outright rejections from networks including Hallmark and Baby Network, while some others were not prepared to show the ad in its entirety. However, networks including TLC, HGTV, Dish Women and Bravo have agreed to air the spot. “The responses ranged from ‘we don’t show any blood,’ to ‘we don't show menstrual blood in that way,’” says Fischer-Groban, adding, “This was not the intention here, to make a controversial ad.”
Thinx is encouraged by a greater general openness towards portraying periods authentically by multiple brands, particularly on social media. European brands have been particularly frank; this year has seen, for example, Pantone create a shade of red called "period red" with Swedish brand Intimina, as well as Essity brand Libresse follow up its Blood Normal campaign with Womb Stories.
“Seeing other brands come along with really upfront work has been fabulous,” says Fischer-Groban. “TV feels a little bit like it hasn't reached that point. But it takes all of us pushing together.”