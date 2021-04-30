CMO Strategy

Unilever plots 'Crypto Scents' deodorant, while Dunkaroos, Dole and Don Julio drop NFTs: Trending

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers
By E.J. Schultz and Jessica Wohl. Published on April 30, 2021.
Volkswagen under SEC investigation for April Fools’ prank: reports

Dole x David Datuna.

Credit: Dole, David Datuna

Winner

Detroit-based Doner built some new biz momentum this week by snagging the creative accounts for Johnson & Johnson’s baby and Aveeno Baby business in the U.S. The MDC Partners shop will work in tandem with Stagwell Group’s Code and Theory. Both agencies will soon be under the same roof, once the MDC-Stagwell merger closes. The win shows that Stagwell founder and MDC CEO Mark Penn’s move to get his shops to play well together could be working, at least in this case. More here on the J&J win.

Loser

It’s not often that an ad campaign gets you into trouble with financial regulators—but that is the situation Volkswagen finds itself in today, after news broke this week that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing its “Voltswagen” April Fools’ Day prank to see if it influenced the automaker’s stock price. Coming along for the ride is Johannes Leonardo, which helped concoct the prank that fooled some automotive journalists into thinking that the automaker was changing its name to Voltswagen to push its electric vehicle ambitions.

ICYMI

The marketing industry is closely watching how Fernando Machado makes the move from fast-food marketing to the gaming sector. This post on his first interview since taking the CMO gig at Activision Blizzard was among our most popular stories of the week, based on reader engagement.

Food as art

NFT-mania keeps coming, with three more brands jumping on the trend.

Dole, now called the Dole Sunshine Company, got artist David Datuna to create a collection of NFTs which will be available on Rarible on May 6. Proceeds will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs to help fund nutrition and hunger-focused programming, Dole announced. Datuna, art lovers may recall, is the performance artist who ate the $120,000 banana at Art Basel in 2019.

Dunakaroos’ “New Frosting Tokens” were listed on Rarible this week with a bit of food news. The highest bidder of each of the 10 NFTs will get the art, as well as six packs of chocolate Dunkaroos before they hit stores. Proceeds from the Dunkaroos effort will go to Feeding America.

Credit:
Rarible/Dunkaroos

NFTs are even crashing Cinco de Mayo, with tequila brand Don Julio plugging what it calls an “NFTequila.” It is an NFT of a design from Mexican Artist Claudio Límon that is inspired by “Don Julio Cincos,” which is what the brand is calling physical and digital vouchers that can be used to redeem $5 coupons to be spent at bars or restaurants.

Unilever’s crypto play

Unilever has no non-fungible deodorant yet, but does appear to be getting into crypto-deodorants. The company on April 23 filed for a U.S. trademark covering deodorant and antiperspirant uses of the phrase “Crypto Scents” and another for “Dogecan,” an apparent play on cryptocurrency Dogecoin (pronounced Dowzh-coin for the uninitiated). The can reference points toward Axe, given that body spray in cans is a big part of its lineup. A spokeswoman declined to comment on what the cryptic filings mean. But even Elon Musk could arguably make more profit speculating in Dogecoin than selling Teslas, so this could be a profitable play no matter how it goes. 

Quote of the week

“You will see us absolutely everywhere”—Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor America, describing the automaker's marketing blitz for its redesigned Tucson SUV, which is backed with a new campaign starring Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling and National Basketball Association star Kawhi Leonard. More here.

Number of the week

79%: Share of American adults who say they enjoy seeing brands use mascots, according to the latest Ad Age-Harris Poll. But do they like Domino’s Noid, who just made a comeback? Find out here.

Tweet of the week

 

M&M’s goes to the mall

M&M’s is opening a massive store in the massive Mall of America on May 1. The move by the Mars Wrigley brand suggests brand theater and experienced-focused retail are ready for a return of visitors, following shopping restrictions earlier during the pandemic. The store includes details such as a three-story glass elevator. Landor & Fitch worked on the design. Those who can’t visit in person can take a virtual tour and shop the chocolate candy brand’s site.

Oscar Mayer’s makeover

Kraft Heinz meat brand Oscar Mayer got a bit of an overhaul this week, including new “Keep it Oscar” ads from its new agency, Johannes Leonardo, and packaging updates from BrandOpus that showcase an updated logo and put the brand’s famous Wienermobile on the front of packs. The campaign includes 5-second and 15-second TV spots such as one featuring a choir outfitted in red and yellow that repeatedly sings “yum.”

On the move

Kyle Andrew joined Athleta as chief brand officer. She recently spent time as a brand consultant; before that she worked at American Eagle as chief marketing officer.

Contributing: Jack Neff, Adrianne Pasquarelli

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

