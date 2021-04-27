CMO Strategy

Walmart files to stop Kanye West's Yeezy from using starburst logo, citing possible confusion

72andSunny jokingly enters fray, citing its own sun logo and declaring itself official 'logo partner' of both
By Jack Neff. Published on April 27, 2021.
ADT sues Amazon’s Ring over ‘brazen’ copies of its blue octagon

Walmart's mark (left) and Yeezy LLC's (right)

Credit: Walmart/Yeezy LLC

Walmart is fighting a trademark filing for a logo that Kanye West’s Yeezy made a year ago, saying Yeezy’s dotted-line sunburst logo might create confusion with Walmart’s 13-year-old spark logo. A Walmart spokesman said the giant retailer has reached out to West but hasn’t heard back.

It took a while for Walmart to notice what West was up to. While Yeezy filed its design trademark application in January 2020, Walmart didn't file its notice of opposition until April 21. An attorney for Yeezy couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Agency 72andSunny, which has its own dotted-line sunburst logo not unlike Yeezy’s, has steered clear of litigation before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. But it put out a press release today saying—apparently in jest—that Walmart and Yeezy have appointed the shop as their joint “logo partner.”

Credit:
72andSunny

“While scientifically speaking, the 72andSunny logo has a dot count of 36 (half of 72), whereas Yeezy has 24 (one third of 72) and Walmart opts for six lines, it’s clear we have a shared POV on all things Sunny,” said Matt Murphy, the agency's co-chief creative officer, in a statement. For those who didn’t get the joke, Walmart's spokesman said there is in fact no logo partner assignment and the trademark dispute with Yeezy remains active.

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

