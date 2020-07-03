CMO Strategy

Walmart launches virtual summer camps and parking lot drive-in movies for summer of social distance

LeBron James and Drew Barrymore are among Walmart's celebrity camp counselors as retailer joins with Tribeca for parking lot film festival
By Jack Neff. Published on July 03, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Credit:
Walmart

Walmart is aiming to help America adapt to its summer of social distance by launching virtual summer camps and turning parking lots at 160 of its stores into drive-in movie theaters.

Camp by Walmart starts July 8 on the Walmart mobile app, with 50 activities led by celebrity camp counselors including Drew Barrymore, LeBron James, Neil Patrick Harris, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham. It was developed by family experience company CAMP using a video experience platform from eko, an Israeli tech firm Walmart has invested in that also helped create the online platform that shaped a Procter & Gamble Co. Super Bowl ad in February. As with the ad, eko will use its technology to let campers make choices along the way that shape the experience.

Sessions accessible via the Walmart shopping app include a make-up tutorial from Barrymore (of Flower Beauty fame) and James leading kids through mental and physical activities with help from educators at his IPromise School. Menzel will teach singing skills and Oldham will teach “Smarts and Crafts.” Another 200 new activities will come online throughout the summer.

Related articles
How Walmart Found Its Footing in the Amazon Era
Jack Neff
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
How Walmart Wants Brands to Fuel Its Content Engine
Jack Neff

For the drive-in, Walmart will set up contact-free experiences with movies programmed by partner Tribeca Enterprises in August through October. More information is available at Walmartdrive-in.com, where the retailer is also building its database through newsletter sign-ups that will provide details about what movies will show where. Walmart is also joining with the Tribeca Drive-in at larger venues, starting July 2 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!'” said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside in a statement. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
McDonald’s halts new dine-in restaurant service across U.S.

McDonald’s halts new dine-in restaurant service across U.S.
Booze marketer Pernod Ricard plans app to identify social media hate speech

Booze marketer Pernod Ricard plans app to identify social media hate speech
General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans

General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans
Gary Vaynerchuk sells his Empathy Wines business to Corona owner Constellation Brands

Gary Vaynerchuk sells his Empathy Wines business to Corona owner Constellation Brands
Molson Coors pulls social spending, but rival Anheuser-Busch keeps going

Molson Coors pulls social spending, but rival Anheuser-Busch keeps going
How Lululemon's first acquisition gives it a seat at the home fitness table

How Lululemon's first acquisition gives it a seat at the home fitness table
Ford, Clorox, Adidas halt Facebook spending as boycott grows

Ford, Clorox, Adidas halt Facebook spending as boycott grows