Walmart launches virtual summer camps and parking lot drive-in movies for summer of social distance
Walmart is aiming to help America adapt to its summer of social distance by launching virtual summer camps and turning parking lots at 160 of its stores into drive-in movie theaters.
Camp by Walmart starts July 8 on the Walmart mobile app, with 50 activities led by celebrity camp counselors including Drew Barrymore, LeBron James, Neil Patrick Harris, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham. It was developed by family experience company CAMP using a video experience platform from eko, an Israeli tech firm Walmart has invested in that also helped create the online platform that shaped a Procter & Gamble Co. Super Bowl ad in February. As with the ad, eko will use its technology to let campers make choices along the way that shape the experience.
Sessions accessible via the Walmart shopping app include a make-up tutorial from Barrymore (of Flower Beauty fame) and James leading kids through mental and physical activities with help from educators at his IPromise School. Menzel will teach singing skills and Oldham will teach “Smarts and Crafts.” Another 200 new activities will come online throughout the summer.
For the drive-in, Walmart will set up contact-free experiences with movies programmed by partner Tribeca Enterprises in August through October. More information is available at Walmartdrive-in.com, where the retailer is also building its database through newsletter sign-ups that will provide details about what movies will show where. Walmart is also joining with the Tribeca Drive-in at larger venues, starting July 2 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas.
“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!'” said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside in a statement. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country.”