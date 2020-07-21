CMO Strategy

Walmart will close for Thanksgiving, ratcheting down holiday expectations

Couched as a benefit for employees, the move raises questions about how aggressive retailers can be about traditional Black Friday sales
By Jack Neff. Published on July 21, 2020.
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

An employee stocks shelves with holiday merchandise at a Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Burbank, California, ahead of Black Friday.

Credit:
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, the giant retailer said today, marking the first indication that COVID-19 could make the traditional opening of holiday shopping season a lower-key affair for retailers.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner couched the decision as a way of appreciating employees for their work, as he also announced that the retailer would pay an additional $428 million in bonuses—$300 per full-time and $150 per part-time employee—bringing its pandemic bonus pay to a total of $1.1 billion.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up,” Furner said in a statement. “We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones.”

Last year, Walmart had regular store hours on Thanksgiving and launched doorbuster sales at 6 p.m. local time that day, roping off parts of the store until then for its first wave of “Black Friday” sales.

This year Walmart stores will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25 before closing on Thanksgiving, and said it will announce plans for Black Friday hours “at a later date.” Sibling Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving, as it traditionally has, and also deferred Black Friday plans for now.

Walmart’s Thanksgiving closing could pressure other retailers that have been open at least during evening hours on the holiday to follow suit. It also raises questions about how aggressive retailers will be about luring big crowds into stores at a time when social distancing measures are likely to remain in place.

The pandemic is likewise dampening back-to-school advertising, given uncertainty about how many schools will reopen as well as the extent to which they’ll be open this year. Target and Walmart have begun back-to-school advertising, albeit in a low-key fashion. “However you go back, we’ve got your back,” says one Walmart TV spot, mentioning “school-in-the-backyard supplies” as one option.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Coca-Cola to cut ‘zombie’ brands in move to focus on fewer products, more efficient marketing

Kind pivots from in-person sampling to delivery by balloon, bird and drone

Virgin Hotels pushes me-time in cheeky brand campaign

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

See how Nissan updated its logo for first time in 20 years

U.S. retail sales surged higher in June to pre-pandemic levels

As back-to-school marketing begins, brands push value and stick to crayons

