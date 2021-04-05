CMO Strategy

Watch: Walmart enlists LeBron James' mom to talk about how community helped put food on their table

FCB work backs hunger relief effort by focusing on how eliminating food insecurity creates opportunities for other things
By Jack Neff. Published on April 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
The Week Ahead: Carnival gives cruise industry update and Masters tees off

Gloria James.

Credit: Walmart

Walmart has enlisted LeBron James’ mom, Gloria James, to tell her story of relying on friends, family and the community for food assistance when LeBron was growing up, in a new 60-second video to back its “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” program.

The spot, from Interpublic’s FCB Chicago, and set to debut on Monday during NBC’s “Today Show,” shows photos of LeBron and Gloria James as he was growing up near Cleveland. It represents a new tack in Walmart’s hunger relief efforts by focusing on how, when people don’t have to worry about food, it opens them up to be able to pursue other things, says spokeswoman Beth Bruce.

In the commercial (below), Gloria James shares how family, friends and others in the community helped put food on their table when LeBron was growing up, helping pave the way for achievements.

Given that a tough 2020 already made food insecurity more visible, Walmart marketers decided awareness was less of an issue and it was time for a different approach to focus on how overcoming food insecurity helps people “feed their hopes, dreams, possibilities and opportunities,” Bruce says.

The campaign will run through May 3 and include display, streaming audio, local radio, in-store signage and social media on Walmart channels, in addition to national TV. It’s part of a multi-year partnership between Walmart and the Los Angeles Lakers star to create and support programming that fights hunger and closes education gaps in communities. Among other things, James was a “counselor” at Walmart’s virtual summer camp last summer.

Related articles
Walmart launches virtual summer camps and parking lot drive-in movies for summer of social distance
Jack Neff
Walmart launches biggest campaign of year from new agency Deutsch behind its answer to Amazon Prime
Jack Neff
Walmart expands shoppable TikTok efforts into beauty and outside brands
Jack Neff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The Week Ahead: Carnival gives cruise industry update and Masters tees off

The Week Ahead: Carnival gives cruise industry update and Masters tees off
Johnson & Johnson opens Neutrogena Studios to create unbranded long-form videos

Johnson & Johnson opens Neutrogena Studios to create unbranded long-form videos

Trojan touts ‘stimulus package’ and Ice Cube sues Robinhood: Trending

Trojan touts ‘stimulus package’ and Ice Cube sues Robinhood: Trending
Fernando Machado is joining Activision Blizzard as CMO

Fernando Machado is joining Activision Blizzard as CMO
MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta, citing voting rights

MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta, citing voting rights
Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Fernando Machado is leaving Burger King parent company

Fernando Machado is leaving Burger King parent company

Amazon explores opening home goods, electronics discount stores

Amazon explores opening home goods, electronics discount stores