The Week Ahead: Advertising Week begins and brands market around the presidential debate
What to watch for this week
Sept. 28
Thor Industries, the world’s largest RV maker—including the Airstream brand—reports quarterly earnings. The RV industry has surged during the pandemic as more travelers seek vehicles they can sleep in rather than using air travel and hotels.
Sept. 29
Advertising Week begins today. Actually its “weeks,” plural. This year organizers are running one show from London (this week) and another one from New York (next week). This week’s sessions include “Pornrupted: What brands can learn from the adult industry” and “Why purpose doesn’t matter. How to lead with the cool and bake in the good.” Full agenda here.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off in the first presidential debate, held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EDT. The moderator is Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who selected the following topics for the face-off: “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “COVID-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election.” We’ll be on the lookout to see how brands market around the debate. Absolut will run this get-out-the-vote spot on CNN’s pre-debate coverage and on MSNBC and Fox News after the debate.
Sept. 30
The Environmental Working Group is hosting CleanCon, a virtual event dedicated to clean beauty. Speakers include Kourtney Kardashian, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Van Ness and Miranda Kerr, as well as representatives from brands such as Herbal Essences, Codex Beauty, and Beautycounter. The conference will examine the use, implications and meaning of “clean,” “natural” and “nontoxic” terms in the beauty industry.
Oct. 1
Macy’s CEO and Chairman Jeff Gennette speaks in a virtual fireside chat with the National Retail Federation about the “retail industry’s challenges and strengths.” The long-struggling department store chain recently announced plans for a TV-only Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Oct. 2
The September jobs report is released—the last monthly employment outlook before the Nov. 3 election. Expectations are that job growth will slow compared with August. The Ad Age Datacenter tracks ad industry employment here.