What does 2021 look like for CMOs?

Ad Age Next: CMO examines how a turbulent 2020 has influenced the marketer role
Published on November 02, 2020.
This year industry chatter has been nothing but "unprecedented," "pivots" and "accelerated trends." For chief marketing officers, the constant uncertainty has made "flexibility" the name of the game, but as executives look to firm up plans and budgets for the coming year, just how far can you plot in advance? How do you prepare and position your teams? And what contingencies are being made?

At Ad Age Next: CMO on Dec. 8, marketing leaders will explore how this year's changes will influence next year's strategies and what brands can expect in 2021. We'll also look at the annual Ad Age Marketers of the Year list as well as the World’s Largest Advertisers top 100 ranking from the Ad Age Datacenter.

Confirmed speakers include:
Chris Bellinger, VP of creative and digital, Frito-Lay North America
Melanie Boulden, president of stills business unit and incoming chief marketing officer, Coca-Cola North America
Seth J. Freeman, VP of marketing, Focus Brands
Spencer Gordon, VP of digital, DraftLine at Anheuser-Busch InBev
Carla Hassan, chief marketing officer, Citi
Kate Jhaveri, executive VP and chief marketing officer, National Basketball Association
Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing Officer, Raines International
Michelle St. Jacques, chief marketing officer, Molson Coors
Richard Sanderson, consultant, Spencer Stuart
Norm Yustin, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates

