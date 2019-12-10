What’s next in Health and Wellness? Find out Feb. 6
Health and wellness used to be its own singular category. Now, it’s become a $4.2 trillion movement that nearly all brands and businesses are trying to infuse into their operations. Fitness chains are branching out into wellness centers and offering new products, while the beauty and skin care aisle has undergone a massive makeover into “clean beauty.” Many employers are incorporating new meditation apps or nap rooms into their workplaces in order to bring calm and stress-relief to staffers.
Through it all, technology is empowering many of the new wellness-focused brands courting today’s consumers.
On Feb. 6, Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness will bring together leaders of the brands making a mark in the industry to discuss their marketing strategies, business challenges and the roles they expect to play in consumers’ lives.
Hear from Seth Solomons, the new chief marketing officer at Equinox, on how the fitness chain is branching into new areas of business.
How is CVS modernizing its brand and offering more wellness services to customers? Find out from Norman de Greve, CMO of the 9,900-unit chain.
In addition, Eric Ryan, CPG entrepreneur extraordinaire and the founder of Method, Olly and, more recently, first-aid brand Welly, will take the stage to discuss starting a wellness company.
And Amanda Baldwin, president of Supergoop, will take about how the 13-year-old beauty company, while no longer a startup, has still managed to cut through the clutter, even as new competitors clamor for more space on retailers’ shelves.
Other confirmed speakers include Mason Levey, co-founder and CEO of recently launched Wave, a musical meditation company, and Jake Matthews, analyst at CB Insights.
To find out more about the event, which will be held on Feb. 6 at Convene in Midtown Manhattan, click here.