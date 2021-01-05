Why health and wellness will continue to dominate in 2021
As consumers sought to escape the mental and physical toll of COVID-19 last year, they invested more heavily in health and wellness products, boosting the sales of vitamin makers and fitness brands. That trend shows no signs of slowing down in 2021, according to data from Pinterest, which recently released its annual predictions report.
In November, Pinterest found that searches for “self-care checklist” were up 2.5x, compared with November of 2019. Searches for “fitness goals” were up 75%.
“What we see is that in 2021, people will prioritize their mental, physical and spiritual selves more than ever before,” Pinterest wrote in the report. “New-age wellness rituals are coming back and alternative healing methods are becoming mainstream.”
An upcoming Ad Age virtual conference will delve deeper into these topics. At Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness on Feb. 11, executives in the health and wellness sector will discuss how their brands have changed in recent months, and what lies ahead. The livestreamed event will examine the trends that are here to stay and those that may have been simply pandemic-related fads.
Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer at Lululemon, will discuss how the activewear brand has moved beyond yoga to embrace fitness products like Mirror, an interactive startup it acquired last year. Lululemon recently named Droga5 its creative agency of record and plans to release a new brand platform this year.
Esi Bracey Eggleston, executive VP and chief operating officer, North America, of beauty and personal care at Unilever, will talk about how Unilever and its personal care brands are integrating wellness into marketing.
Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications at Peloton, and Claire Knebl, senior director of marketing at vitamin brand Ritual, will reveal how the home self-care movement is fueling the growth of their brands, and offer a peek at what lies ahead.
Other speakers at the virtual event include Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer of One Medical and Mansi Patel, head of product at Capsule.
