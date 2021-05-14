Wingstop’s X-rated Tweets turn heads, and Federer serves up Uniqlo pitch: Trending
Winner
MDC Partners gained ground this week by picking up two big-name travel clients at a time when consumer interest in the category is surging. The holding company’s Doner was named agency-of-record for Travelocity. Meanwhile, United Airlines tapped 72andSunny as its global creative agency partner.
Loser
NBC dropped the Golden Globes from its lineup next year. Many have criticised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the annual awards show, for its lack of diversity.
ICYMI
New CDC guidelines around removing masks are serendipitously timed to Pepsi’s recent ad, which celebrates the “sloppiness” of what’s to come after the pandemic. Read more about the campaign, and watch the commercial, in this story, which was among our most popular posts of the week based on reader engagement.
Getting spicy
What won’t people do to connect during this pandemic? Wingstop both shocked and impressed Twitter this week when the quick service restaurant began outright flirting with a follower. The thread between Wingstop and Twitter user @kaykookiedough on Wednesday got spicy after the Twitter user, who also happens to be a user of OnlyFans, posted “wingstop ranch gotta have nut in it no way it’s just that good.” Wingstop came back with some one-liners that would no doubt make other brands blush. Although going against the typical brand social media rulebook, it scored with engagement. Wingstop’s tweet reading: “All you have to do is open your mouth” saw nearly 17,000 likes and influencers shared the conversation with their followers.
Function meets fashion for Uniqlo
Uniqlo is highlighting its LifeWear collection with a new film starring endorser Roger Federer as well as artist Futura and designer and Uniqlo artistic director Christophe Lemaire. Running through July, the “LifeWear: Made for All” campaign puts a spotlight on the importance of practicality when it comes to what consumers are wearing. “Made for All is about quality clothing made for all people in all situations,” Lemaire says in the 60-second spot, which shows the clothing design process and use cases like playing tennis and soccer. As consumers continue to prioritize sustainability when it comes to their apparel buying, more brands may be vocalizing the how and the why behind their designs.
Kicking up some deals
Mastercard has teamed up with the National Women’s Soccer League as an official partner. Crystal Dunn, who plays for the Portland Thorns, will be one of the payment brand’s ambassadors as it pursues new virtual and in-person events. Mastercard recently rolled out its VIP Game Day Experience, which provides special perks like a team gear swag bag to soccer fans.
Number of the week
0%: Change in retail sales in the month of April, following a 10.7% rise in March, according to the Commerce Department.
Quote of the week
“The momentum from in-house has not slowed down,” said Bill Duggan, group executive VP at the Association of National Advertisers, speaking at the group’s annual in-house conference this week.
Tweet of the week
Contributing: Ilyse Liffreing