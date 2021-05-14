CMO Strategy

Wingstop’s X-rated Tweets turn heads, and Federer serves up Uniqlo pitch: Trending

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How google’s media lab boosts youtube ad results
Credit: Wing Stop

Winner

MDC Partners gained ground this week by picking up two big-name travel clients at a time when consumer interest in the category is surging. The holding company’s Doner was named agency-of-record for Travelocity. Meanwhile, United Airlines tapped 72andSunny as its global creative agency partner.

Loser

NBC dropped the Golden Globes from its lineup next year. Many have criticised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the annual awards show, for its lack of diversity.

ICYMI

New CDC guidelines around removing masks are serendipitously timed to Pepsi’s recent ad, which celebrates the “sloppiness” of what’s to come after the pandemic. Read more about the campaign, and watch the commercial, in this story, which was among our most popular posts of the week based on reader engagement. 

Getting spicy

What won’t people do to connect during this pandemic? Wingstop both shocked and impressed Twitter this week when the quick service restaurant began outright flirting with a follower. The thread between Wingstop and Twitter user @kaykookiedough on Wednesday got spicy after the Twitter user, who also happens to be a user of OnlyFans, posted “wingstop ranch gotta have nut in it no way it’s just that good.” Wingstop came back with some one-liners that would no doubt make other brands blush. Although going against the typical brand social media rulebook, it scored with engagement. Wingstop’s tweet reading: “All you have to do is open your mouth” saw nearly 17,000 likes and influencers shared the conversation with their followers.

Function meets fashion for Uniqlo 

Uniqlo is highlighting its LifeWear collection with a new film starring endorser Roger Federer as well as artist Futura and designer and Uniqlo artistic director Christophe Lemaire. Running through July, the “LifeWear: Made for All” campaign puts a spotlight on the importance of practicality when it comes to what consumers are wearing. “Made for All is about quality clothing made for all people in all situations,” Lemaire says in the 60-second spot, which shows the clothing design process and use cases like playing tennis and soccer. As consumers continue to prioritize sustainability when it comes to their apparel buying, more brands may be vocalizing the how and the why behind their designs.

Kicking up some deals

Mastercard has teamed up with the National Women’s Soccer League as an official partner. Crystal Dunn, who plays for the Portland Thorns, will be one of the payment brand’s ambassadors as it pursues new virtual and in-person events. Mastercard recently rolled out its VIP Game Day Experience, which provides special perks  like a team gear swag bag to soccer fans.

Number of the week

0%: Change in retail sales in the month of April, following a 10.7% rise in March, according to the Commerce Department.

Quote of the week

“The momentum from in-house has not slowed down,” said Bill Duggan, group executive VP at the Association of National Advertisers, speaking at the group’s annual in-house conference this week. 

Tweet of the week

 

Contributing: Ilyse Liffreing

 

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Coca-Cola Energy axed in the U.S. after sluggish sales

Coca-Cola Energy axed in the U.S. after sluggish sales
In-house agencies surged in the pandemic, but will the momentum continue?

In-house agencies surged in the pandemic, but will the momentum continue?
Watch LeBron James salsa dance in his first ad for Mtn Dew

Watch LeBron James salsa dance in his first ad for Mtn Dew
Outgoing General Mills global CMO Ivan Pollard on why he left, and what's next for him and the food giant

Outgoing General Mills global CMO Ivan Pollard on why he left, and what's next for him and the food giant
Quicken Loans to formally adopt Rocket Mortgage name

Quicken Loans to formally adopt Rocket Mortgage name
Watch Pepsi celebrate ‘the mess we miss’ in ad foreshadowing the sloppier side of post-social distancing life

Watch Pepsi celebrate ‘the mess we miss’ in ad foreshadowing the sloppier side of post-social distancing life
Columbia Care rebrands with Apple-inspired ‘Cannabist’ retail experiences

Columbia Care rebrands with Apple-inspired ‘Cannabist’ retail experiences

HP reboots Christian Slater’s Wolf in fresh focus on cyber security at home

HP reboots Christian Slater’s Wolf in fresh focus on cyber security at home