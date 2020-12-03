CMO Strategy

This year’s top 10 holiday ads

Ace Metrix tracked the spots that are impacting consumers the most this holiday season
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 03, 2020.
Sony's PlayStation 5 outspent Microsoft's Xbox Series X three to one in launch ads

Greenies Dental Treats used animation to great effect.

Credit: Greenies

In this unprecendented holiday season, marketers have been challenged with trying to resonate with audiences while remaining sensitive to the ongoing pandemic. Those that have succeeded have done so by playing to consumers’ emotions, according to new data from ad measurement firm Ace Metrix.

Since the first holiday ad broke in late September, Ace Metrix has tested more than 300 holiday-themed ads. Below, they’ve ranked the top 10 using an emotional measurement tool that tracks viewer comments and compares them to the Ace Metrix database of over 100,000 ads.

While many of last year’s ads were narrative-driven and focused on value, the majority of this year’s crop are described by viewers as heartfelt, wholesome, soothing and energetic, Ace Metrix found. Humor is also not as present this year as in previous years.

10. Hallmark

9. Toyota

8. Kohl's

7. WeatherTech

6. Macy's

5. Ferrero Rocher

4. Capital One

3. SodaStream

2. PayPal

1. Greenies

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

