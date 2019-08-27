This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: August 27, 2019
Virtue hired Simon Mogren as executive creative director, U.S. and promoted Rob Newlan to global president and Krystle Watler to managing director, North America. Mogren will oversee creative for the agency’s offices in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Austin. He has worked at DDB Stockholm, Ogilvy Paris and BBDO New York with clients including Louis Vuitton, AT&T, Bacardi, PepsiCo, Dove Beauty, Footlocker and IKEA. Previously, Newlan was chief executive of the agency in the EMEA region and Asia. He has also held positions at Diageo, Coca-Cola and Facebook. Watler was Virtue’s SVP and head of business development in North America and brought on clients including Beats by Dre, Indeed, Target, Urban Decay and AT&T.
BBH New York hired Marta Ibarrondo as group creative director and Brooke Kaylor as head of integrated production. Ibarrondo has held positions with Kirshenbaum & Bond, SpikeDDB, McGarryBowen, Saatchi and 180LA and began her career at Chiat/Day. She has also worked directly with J.P. Morgan and SAP and created a long-running cartoon series for The Huffington Post. Kaylor joins from [email protected] where she worked with Maybelline. She has also held positions at KBSP, Laird & Partners, Lowe Worldwide and AR New York, working with clients including BMW, Calvin Klein, Target, Sands Casino, Jimmy Choo, Revlon, Hilton Hotels, DVF, Coach, DKNY, John Frieda, Vanguard, Wendy’s, Jergens and Unilever.
Splash Worldwide hired Copywriter James Woldringh and Art Director Jaalá Kenchington in its London office. Woldringh joins from 360i Europe, where he was a creative working on Enterprise, Lidl and Ikea. Kenchington was a most recently a creative art director at Gravity Road and held the same position at The&Partnership. She and Woldringh began working as a creative team in 2018.
Warner Records hired Claudia Butzky as senior vice bresident of brand partnerships, strategic marketing and commercial sync licensing. She joins from RCA Records, where she was SVP, global brand partnerships, working on campaigns for Pink, ASAP Rocky, SZA, Childish Gambino, H.E.R, Pentatonix, Justin Timberlake, SIA, Pitbull, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Foo Fighters on tie-ups with brands like American Express, CoverGirl, Riot Games, Pepsi, Harmon/JBL, Chrysler, Anheuser-Busch, American Airlines, Verizon, the NFL and the NBA. Previously, she worked at Island Records and Def Jam Recordings.