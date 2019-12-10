This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: December 10, 2019
BSSP hired Jeff Hornung and Ed Patterson as creative directors. The pair first worked together at TBWA/Media Arts Lab in 2014 before moving on to Deutsch L.A., where they worked on campaigns for Volkswagen. Hornung also held positions at Google Creative Labs and 72andSunny on Activision. Patterson worked at Wieden & Kennedy London on Aria and Orange Mobile and was a director for Blinkink and Aardman Animations.
The Martin Agency hired Derek Smith as an art director on Buffalo Wild Wings. Previously, he was at Publicis Seattle working on T-Mobile. He also played Division I football as a defensive back for the University of Memphis.
Innocean Worldwide Canada hired Sherry Gu as VP, production. She will be tasked with increasing growth and improving collaboration with the creative department. Previously, she was the director of national creative services at KPMG.
Yard NYC hired Teng Phour as style director, Emily Green as executive producer and Tenille Teague as head of production. Phour joins from Mother New York, where he worked with brands including Target, Stella Artois, Virgin Voyages and Wrangler. Previously, Green held positions at Saatchi & Saatchi and 72andSunny, working on clients like Walmart, Smirnoff, Tide and Facebook. Teague joins from Pereira O’Dell NY, where she was head of content production, working with brands like Bud Light, Sprite, Virgin Atlantic, Realtor.com, National Geographic, Timberland, Range Rover, LG, MTV, Campbell’s, Fox Sports and the NFL.
ThoughtMatter promoted Wednesday Krus and hired Samantha Barbagiovanni. Both will serve as design directors at the agency. Krus has worked with Staten Island to redesign the U.S. Constitution and with D-to-C beauty brand Ivy & Elder. Barbagiovanni joins from design agency Elmwood and has worked with Alterra, Jet.com, The Harlem Empowerment Project and Long Island City.
Chicago-based health and wellness agency AbelsonTaylor promoted Lynnette Hunter to executive vice president, director of client services and Jeanine Koch to executive vice president, director of project management. Both have also been appointed to the shop’s senior leadership team. Amer Ghafari was promoted to vice president, director of information technology.