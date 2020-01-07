This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: January 7, 2020
David Miami hired Ricardo Honegger as managing director. He spent the last two years as managing director of Gut Miami and held the same position at AQKA in Brazil. Paula Vampré joins as global chief strategy officer, a new position for the agency. She has held positions in the U.K. at Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy & Mather and BBH. Sarah Dembkowski and Georgia Taylor join as senior creatives after working on McDonald’s at We Are Unlimited and Leo Burnett Chicago. Sergio Takahata and Joao Viegas join as art directors from David São Paulo.
McCann Health hired Tim Jones as EVP, executive creative director for McCann Health New York. He joins from Area 23, an FCB Health Network agency, where he was SVP group creative director. Prior to that, he held senior creative roles at Havas Lynx, Langland in the U.K. and Boomtown in South Africa.
Creative consultancy Novio hired Eric Solomon as chief marketing officer in residence. Previously, he ran business marketing at Instagram, brand strategy at Spotify and creative strategy and insights at YouTube. He has also held senior strategy roles at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and Venables Bell & Partners.
Brooklyn-based experience design agency Hush hired Nicole Messier as lead creative technologist. Previously, she was a senior creative technologist at Local Projects and a strategy and operations consultant at Deloitte.
Brand agency Fine promoted Matt Noe to associate creative director, a newly created position at the company. Previously, he was associate design director at Nelson Cash and has worked with brands including Samsung and Adidas.