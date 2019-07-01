This week's agency moves, hires, and partnerships: July 1, 2019
David has tapped Pancho Cassis as partner and global chief creative officer. He fills the top creative posts left vacant when co-founders Anselmo Ramos and Gaston Bigio departed the agency to eventually set up their own shop, Gut. Cassis recently founded his own agency, Mad, and served as executive creative director at LOLA MullenLowe Madrid prior to that. David is also expanding into Europe with an office in Madrid, which is working on projects for Twitter and Burger King.
SocialDeviant hired Hart Rusen as chief creative officer, effective immediately. He has held creative positions at agencies including Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Publicis and Mekanism, working on campaigns for clients including Cheetos, Doritos, Alaska Airlines, Virgin America, T-Mobile, Hyundai, HP, Budweiser, REI, Comcast, Nike and Boeing. The agency has also built a production studio, All Oars, adjacent to its Chicago headquarters.
David Fischer, chief revenue officer at Facebook, has been named chair of the board of directors at the Ad Council. He succeeds Linda Boff, chief marketing officer at GE, and will serve a one-year term. Prior to this, Fischer served as vice chair. He joined the board in 2011, becoming a member of the executive committee a year later. Before joined Facebook, Fischer was vice president of global online sales and operations at Google and deputy chief of staff of the U.S. Treasury Department during the Clinton administration.
Creatives Johan Olivero and Johan Eghammer join Forsman & Bodenfors' New York office. Eghammer is returning to the agency after a year at Crispin Porter & Bogusky in Boulder where he was executive creative director. In more than two decades with F&B, he has worked with brands including Volvo, IKEA, Carlsberg, Pernod Ricard, UNICEF, and Visit Sweden. Olivero is relocating from F&B’s offices in Sweden, where he has spent nearly 20 years working with brands like Volvo, Coop, and the Swedish Alcohol Monopoly.
Cashmere Agency hired Kisha Maldonado-Madrid as vice president, influencer marketing, working on accounts including Google Pixel, Amazon Music, Jack in the Box, Netflix, Universal Pictures, FX, HBO, TBS, TNT, Freeform and ABC. In nearly 20 years in communications, strategy and talent influencer relations, she has worked with brands including YouTube, Macy’s, Evian, Hennessy and Nickelodeon.
Global digital consultancy Appnovation hired Jez Proctor as managing director for the U.K. and Amanda Glasgow as head of experience for EMEA. Proctor joins from R/GA where he was client service director, working with clients including O2. Glasgow joins from Publicis Sapient where she was creative director.
Nobox hired Ludwig Ortiz as head of strategy, a new position for the agency. Previously, he has been a planner and strategist for agencies including Energy BBDO, Mindshare, McgarryBowen, DDB and Ogilvy, working with clients including Kraft-Heinz, Disney, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark.
Hush hired Tonian Irving as senior producer. Previously, she oversaw production and creative strategy for exhibitions and installations at design studio Unified Field. She also worked as an exhibition development lead and project manager with the MIT Museum. She is the co-founder of Offshore Residency, an organization that takes artists on week-long, collaborative sailing trips.
R&R Partners hired Nathan Reuss as content creative director. He joins from Facebook’s Creative Shop, where he was strategist for global accounts in the entertainment industry, working with accounts including Red Bull, Netflix, Budweiser, Burger King, Domino’s, Volkswagen and Ralph Lauren.
Bill Starkey was promoted from creative director to executive creative director at Quench. Previously he was a creative director at Stick and Move and Red Tettemer & Partners and has worked with clients including Under Armour, Alaska Airlines, HBO, Leatherman Tools, The Baltimore Orioles and Sealy Mattresses.