This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: March 10, 2020
Evin Shutt, global chief operating officer and partner at 72andSunny, has been promoted to chief executive officer of the agency, effective immediately. Former CEO Matt Jarvis is now co-chairman. Shutt joined the shop in 2004 as its first employee and has played a key role in initiatives including the launch of Hecho Studios, the agency’s corporate responsibility consulting practice and its diversity and inclusion efforts.
Ogilvy Health promoted Ripal R. Patel from SVP, client financial services to chief financial officer. He succeeds CFO Robert Saporito, who is retiring. Patel joined the agency in 2007 as director of client financial services.
Hearst’s Litton Entertainment hired Tom Flanagan as managing director of business development. Previously, he was EVP and managing director at Leo Burnett, working with brands including Chobani, Samsung and Bacardi. He was also chief content and innovation officer at Big Block, where he worked with Volkswagen, E3, Ford Motor, Under Armour, ESPN, IBM’s Red Hat and General Motors.
Pia Chaudhuri joined Australian agency BMF as group creative director. Previously, she was a freelance creative director and a creatuve director at 72andSunny. She was also an ECD at One Green Bean and has worked with brands including CommBank, Optus, ebay and Google.
Independent agency Cult hired Jincey Lumpkin as associate creative director, Brian P. Kelly as senior strategist and Coco Kimelman as producer. Previously, Lumpkin was global director of brand content at ELEMIS and has worked with clients including Pepsi, Hanes, Maidenform, Benefit Cosmetics and VH1. Kelly has worked with brands including Revlon, Estee Lauder, ColourPop and MAC. Kimelman has produced for brands such as Versace, Gucci, Missoni and Stella McCartney.