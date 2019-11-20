This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: November 20, 2019
Wunderman Thompson appointed Bas Korsten and Daniel Bonner as global chief creative officers. Korsten was creative lead for the agency in Amsterdam, and Bonner was global chief creative officer at Wunderman. They will continue to be based in Amsterdam and London, respectively.
72andSunny Los Angeles hired Erwin Federizo and Zach Hilder as group creative directors working on the NFL. Previously, Federizo spent two years as global executive creative director at Vans leading the in-house creative department. Prior to that, he spent five years at Wieden & Kennedy New York and Shanghai as a creative director on brands including Bud Light, ESPN, Spotify, Nike and BMW. Hilder was ECD at BBH, working with Michelle Obama’s launch of The United States of Women and with Parkland High School students on “Color For Our Lives.” He also founded R/GA’s Beats by Dre agency Hustle.
Marianne Stefanowicz joined TBWA/Media Arts Lab as the agency's first chief communications officer. Previously, she was chief comms officer at Droga5 for four years and was global head of communications at TBWA/Worldwide prior to that.
Kerry Roper joins Saatchi & Saatchi London as head of design. He has been the visual creative director for Sushitech Records Berlin since 2009. He has also held positions at Dare, Anomaly and Leagas Delaney and worked with brands including Topshop, Nike and Snickers.
Nissan United Europe, the TBWA unit that handles the automaker’s marketing and communications, hired Conan Wang as executive creative director and Ben Evans as managing director. Wang was most recently global executive creative director at CAA Marketing, where he led creative for brands such as AB InBev, Activision Blizzard, Canada Goose, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Dolby, Fender, GM, Marvel Studios, Motorola, Southwest Airlines, Unilever and Warner Bros. Prior to that, he was a creative director at Wieden & Kennedy Shanghai. Evans joins from Ogilvy & Mather, where he ran the Digital and customer experience relationship with Nestlé. He was also Ogilvy South Africa’s managing director of digital.
Austin-based creative agency McGarrah Jessee hired Claire Whigham as chief creative officer. She joins from 72andSunny, where she led creative for brands such as Google, Starbucks, Rolex, Apple and Coors Light. Prior to that, she held positions at J. Walter Thompson in New York and TBWA in Los Angeles and London.
BMB hired Claudia Wallace as managing director. She joins from BBH London, where she was business lead on Samsung. Prior to that, she was head of marketing and new business and business director at Y&R, running the Chanel, Home Office and Oxfam accounts. She also worked in strategy roles at MediaCom in Singapore and Possible in New York.
Fancy hired Lindsey Seyman as managing partner/accounts, a new position for the women-owned agency. Previously, she ran a marketing consultancy and was VP/account director at Grey New York, leading the Clairol Global and Canon USA teams.
Gustavo Sarkis joins Conill as executive creative director, leading teams across offices in Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami. He has held creative leadership positions at MullenLowe, David & Goliath, Crispin Porter & Bogusky, TBWA/Chiat/Day and Almap/BBDO, working with clients including Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Gatorade, Pepsi and Adidas.
McCann Health New Jersey named John Reid as its EVP and chief creative officer. He joins from Razorfish Health, where he was EVP and CCO. Previously, he was CCO at Deep Focus and EVP and CCO at Wunderman and has worked with clients including Procter & Gamble, Biogen, AstraZeneca, Genentech, GSK, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, Audi, Nike and Microsoft.
Code and Theory promoted Maud Meister from creative strategy director to group director of brand. Paul Simoneschi and Silvan Reinhold have been promoted to group technical directors in New York and San Francisco, respectively.
Branding and design studio Trollbäck & Company hired Bo Bishop as executive director, creative strategy and Fran Roberts as creative director. Previously, Bishop was director of strategy/creative director at Loyalkaspar. Roberts has spent 15 years as a director and creative director working with brands including Apple, Reebok, Rockstar Games and Hilton.
R3 hired Tracy Spence, Emily Levine and Regina Ng as senior consultants. Spence joins from Havas Worldwide and Levine has worked at Ogilvy and TBWA/Chiat/Day. Erinn O’Rourke joins as a new business executive and has worked at RAPP and Rauxa. Emma Oyomba joins as a marketing executive from FleishmanHillard.