This week's agency moves, hires, and partnerships: October 14, 2019
Serviceplan Group Middle East hired Akhilesh Bagri as executive creative director. Previously, he held positions at BBDO, JWT, Leo Burnett and FP7 on brands including HSBC, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Emirates Airlines, HSBC, Sony, PepsiCo, Nestle and Mars.
Gabriel Guedelha joins The Via Agency as senior creative, working on the Arm & Hammer, Perdue and Lowe’s business. Previously, he was a senior art director at 360i. He has also held positions at Deutsch, Saatchi & Saatchi and Wieden & Kennedy and worked with brands including Nike and Coca-Cola.
Rauxa hired Alberto Botero as senior vice president, data intelligence. He joins from TBWA, where he was head of analytics and data science. Previously, he was vice president, strategic analytics at FCB and a consumer strategy and intelligence consultant for Macy’s. Botero has also held positions at Geometry Global, R/GA, Digitas and NBC Universal and worked with brands including Nissan, Hilton, Nike, Merck, Amtrak, Campbell’s, Cover Girl, American Express and SYFY.
New Jersey-based marketing agency Marketsmith hired Jo Maggiore as creative director, Samantha Foy as senior director, digital media and Rachel Schulties as vice president, client performance. Maggiore was previously director of digital creative at GNC and has held positions at Droga5, Ogilvy McCann Erickson and Y&R, working with clients including BMW, Tiffany, Colgate and L’Oréal. Foy joins from Active International, where she was a senior account director, and Schulties joins from Digital Media Solution.