This week's agency moves, hires, and partnerships: October 28, 2019
Spark44 hired Josh Rubin and Fred Sanicola as executive creative directors in North America. The pair will lead creative for Jaguar Land Rover, among other projects. The have held creative positions at BBH, Saatchi, Huge, Grey and KBS, working with brands including Google, Netflix, Samsung, Chipotle, Facebook, Puma, Audi, NFL, BMW, Ketel One and the Whitney Museum, and they oversaw the global launch of the American Express Lin-Manuel Miranda campaign.
BBH China promoted Kelly Pon to chief creative officer, the first woman to hold the position at the agency. She was a member of the founding team in 2006 and has worked with LG and Sephora and run multinational accounts for Audi, Google, Sprite, Axe, FedEx and Bose. She joined from BBH Singapore, where she worked on Johnnie Walker, Levi’s and Unilever. Prior to that, she held creative roles at M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy.
MullenLowe Profero hired Nathan Lavertue as SVP, head of experience design. Previously, he was a global experience design director at IBM iX. He has also worked as a creative director at VaynerMedia on campaigns for Johnson’s Baby, Ortega and Acuvue. He was also director of digital design at the National Hockey League and has held positions at 360i, DigitasLBI and Sony Music Entertainment.
Forsman & Bodenfors New York hired Yuna Park to lead engagement strategy. Previously, she worked in communications strategy at PHD Media, working with brands including Audi and Ferrero. She has also held positions at Anomaly, 22squared and Attention.
Republica Havas hired Danny Alvarez and Jason Wolske as executive creative directors to oversee the agency’s creative output. The pair joins from David Miami. Alvarez has also held positions at Wieden & Kennedy, Chiat/Day, Crispin Porter & Bogusky and BBDO. Wolske has worked at CP&B, Deutsch L.A. and TBWA.
Duncan Channon hired Noël Johnson as the agency’s first director of marketing and client engagement. Previously, she spent three years as group account director at MH VCCP, where she led the HP, SoFi, OXO and AAA accounts. She also led the new business effort that won the SoFi business and oversaw the brand’s launch during the Super Bowl.
AnalogFolk hired Michelle Choi as associate director, data strategy, Claudeland Louis as associate creative director and Sina Iranikhah as senior strategist. Choi joins from Omnicom, where she was associate director of marketing science. Louis joins from Mustache, where he was an ACD working with Netflix and Under Armour. Iranikhah was a strategist at MKTG in Chicago, working with Nike, Gatorade and Beats.
Experience design agency Hush appointed Garrett Johnston as creative director. He was formerly a creative director at experiential agency Fake Love and most recently worked with Google and SK-II on an augmented reality pop-up shop in Tokyo.
Splash Worldwide hired Sharom Ja'affar as art director in its Singapore office. Previously, he spent four years as a designer for Williams Lea Tag. He also held graphic designer positions at Cavendish Design and Nanyang Technological University.
Planet Propaganda hired Guy Kirkland as group creative director, a new role for the Madison, Wisconsin-based shop. Most recently, Kirkland worked as a freelance creative director with The Martin Agency, J. Walter Thompson and Publicis Sapient. He has also held creative positions at BBDO and GSD&M and worked on campaigns for Embassy Suites, AT&T, Arby’s, Hilton, Southwest Airlines, Microsoft and Coca-Cola.
Davis Elen hired John Papadopoulos as senior vice president, media director. Most recently, he was vice president at RPA, where he oversaw media for Honda. During his 15-year career, he also managed media and sports sponsorships for Hyundai’s Western Region and held media positions at Phelps and Dentsu America, working with clients including Toyota, Suzuki, Canon USA, Japan Airlines, Nissin Foods, Sutter Home Wines and Union Bank.
