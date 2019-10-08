This week's agency moves, hires, and partnerships: October 8, 2019
The Community hired Roger Baran as the executive creative director in its San Francisco office, overseeing creative for the West Coast. He joins from Goody Silverstein & Partners, where he worked on campaigns like “Photoshop 25” for Adobe and “Dali Lives” for the Dalí Museum in Florida. He has also held positions at Razorfish, Digitas and Lowe Worldwide.
Arnold hired Lisa Bamber as EVP, managing director and Scott Karambis as SVP, brand strategy. Bamber joins from Digitas Chicago, where she led the Whirlpool and KitchenAid business. She has held positions at Leo Burnett, where she led the Samsung and Always business, including “Like a Girl.” She also worked with L’Oreal, Disneyland Paris, Weight Watchers, Kraft, Danone and Cadbury at Havas in the U.K. Karambis joins from agency The Fantastical, where he was head of strategy and planning. He has also held positions at Mullen, Grey, Sapient and Amalgamated, working with clients including Panera, Chipotle, Four Seasons, Cartoon Network and Netflix, on shows like “Narcos” and “Stranger Things.”
Philip Jackson joins 180 Kingsday as strategy director. Anne Fleming joins as senior creative, along with junior creatives Nick van Wagenberg and Nevil van Outheusden. Business Director Eva Rausch and Studio Manager Corey Ingrasin join the account management team. Previously, Jackson was global marketing lead at L’OR and worked in brand strategy for Mondelēz, He also held positions at McCann Erikson and Saatchi & Saatchi, working on campaigns for Nike, Ford, T-Mobile, Microsoft and Mastercard. Fleming joins from Adidas and has worked with clients including Unilever and Qatar Airways.
Allen & Gerritsen promoted creative team Marie Rockett and Pete Valle to SVP group creative directors. Chris Fernandez is now group creative director and Erin Arbaugh is associate creative director. Rockett has worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Northeastern. Previously, she worked with Citizens Bank, Keurig and Dunkin Donuts at Sapient. Valle has held positions at Arnold and Sapient/Nitro, working on Progressive, Chrysler, Jack Daniels and Ocean Spray. Fernandez has worked on campaigns for the Philadelphia Flyers and Xfinity. Arbaugh previously worked at Connelly Partners and at Arnold on Avocados from Mexico and Milk-Bone.
Creative agency Gretel hired Sue Murphy as creative director in its New York office. Previously, she was a design director at Wieden & Kennedy Portland, working with Airbnb, Chobani and P&G. She has also worked with IBM, Google, and Facebook, at agencies in both the U.S. and Europe.