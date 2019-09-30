This week's agency moves, hires, and partnerships: September 30, 2019
Leo Burnett Tailor Made in São Paulo hired Pedro Prado as creative vice president, beginning Oct. 23. He joins after 15 years at F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, where he was a creative director and board member. He has also held positions at Doctor, Casa da Criação, Staff and McCann and worked with clients including Skol, Google, Nike, Trident, Honda, Electrolux, Leica, Miami Ad School, Coca-Cola and L’Oréal.
John Koenigsberg, son of Horizon founder Bill Koenigsberg, joins Horizon Media as general manager of Big, the media agency’s shop that works with start-ups, e-commerce and emerging brands and operates on a performance-based compensation model. He joins from Vice Media, where he was vice president, North America strategy and operations. He also served in strategy roles at Razorfish, working with Starwood Hotels and Citi.
Innocean Worldwide Canada promoted Spiro Paravantes from VP, media operations to SVP, media operations. He joined the agency in 2012 as a group media director. Previously, he was a media planner at Doner, a media supervisor at Bensimon Byrne and a group media director at Initiative.
Creative agency Plastic Sunshine hired Cat Hyland as executive creative director. Previously, she was an ECD at Swift, where she led work for Starbucks, Google, Adidas, YouTube and Nest. She was also a writer at Designkitchen, working with Burger King, United Airlines, Motorola, Hewlett-Packard, Craftsman, Sears and Blue Cross & Blue Shield.
Madwell hired Steve Barry as managing director of the agency’s Denver office. He has held positions at Wieden & Kennedy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Crispin Porter & Bogusky, working with Infiniti, Hershey’s, Chevrolet, Frito-Lay, Starbucks, EA Sports and AT&T Wireless. He also worked with Google at Red & Co. and Kraft, Noosa Yoghurt, Jameson Irish Whiskey and HomeAdvisor at Evolution Bureau.
Dubai-based Liquid Omnicommerce, an independent shopper marketing and e-commerce agency, hired Richard Nicoll as its chief commerce officer and managing director. He joins from Publicis Communications in Asia, where he was chief shopper marketing officer, working with Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Publicis WW and leading business with P&G in South China.