Boris Johnson resigns—how Burger King and other brands are poking fun at U.K. Prime Minister

Boris Johnson yesterday announced he would step down as U.K. Prime Minister, following a series of scandals, a no-confidence vote, multiple accusations of lying, and finally, resignations by several senior ministers and over 50 members of his government.

Johnson didn't go willingly, referring pointedly to Westminster's "herd instinct" and "Darwinian" method of choosing leaders in his resignation speech. But Johnson's departure has already prompted multiple brands to take their pick of jibes related to the many stories attached to his colorful personality, including his untruthfulness, propensity for parties, dog ownership and more.

Meanwhile, British newspapers also employed their famous creativity in this morning's headlines. "Leave means Leave," a reference to the Brexit slogan, was the headline in the Metro, while The Economist opted for "Clownfall."

Here are some of the reactions we've seen so far.