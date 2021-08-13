Creativity News

Burger King burns down a house in ad honoring firefighters

By Alexandra Jardine. Published on August 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Beats by Dre's ‘You Love Me’ wins top honor at AICP Show

Burger King has long played on its association with fire to get across its "flame-grilled" message; a few years ago, its somewhat controversial Burning Stores campaign, featuring burned-down restaurants, won a Cannes Grand Prix, while Burn That Ad in 2019 encouraged people to set competitors' ads "on fire."

Now the chain is playing with fire again, in its first-ever brand campaign in Colombia, where it's decided to "sponsor" firefighters by giving them and their families special memberships and promotions.

The campaign, created via agency Fantástica, shows firefighters heading to work and then tackling a house fire, before heading to Burger King for a meal. The spot makes the connection between a firefighter who has "13 years experience with fire" and the brand, which also has "years of experience with fire," explaining that it is proud to sponsor the country's "bomberos."

The production involved real firefighters as well as actors. It took place in a village near Bogota where a real house was set on fire, and the local fire department accompanied the entire shoot.

"We decided to forget about the celebrities, TikTok stars and soccer players, and to use as an image those who really understand fire, since they face it every day: the firefighters," said Alejo Gómez, creative vice president of Fantástica, in a statement.

“Experts in fire allow us to creatively align Burger King with its most important attribute," added Jimena Montoya, marketing director at Burger King Colombia. "The campaign is both a tribute to firefighters and reinforces, being validated by them, our strongest attribute as a brand.”

Burger King has 36 restaurants in Colombia. This is its first campaign for the country since opening there in 2008. Benefits for firefighters will include discounts, a promotion that is doubled if someone has a firefighter in their family. The company says it's also seeking someone who became a firefighter after experiencing a fire first-hand will give them "lifetime membership."

This isn't the first time Burger King has backed an unexpected group. The brand previously sponsored little-known English soccer club Stevenage in a campaign from David that went on to win multiple Cannes Lions Grand Prix. 

Related Article
Essity, Burger King, AMV BBDO, FCB, W+K and WPP among Cannes Lions top winners
Ann-Christine Diaz
Burger King's Olympics push reacts to medal-biting athletes
Alexandra Jardine
Burger King says it misses your annoying habits
Alexandra Jardine
Burger King's 'Stevenage Challenge' wins third Cannes Grand Prix for Brand Experience and Activation
Alexandra Jardine

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Beats by Dre's ‘You Love Me’ wins top honor at AICP Show

Beats by Dre's ‘You Love Me’ wins top honor at AICP Show
Libresse and AMV BBDO bag top honors at the One Show

Libresse and AMV BBDO bag top honors at the One Show
Cadbury defends ad featuring gay couple sharing Creme Egg, after a Twitter storm

Cadbury defends ad featuring gay couple sharing Creme Egg, after a Twitter storm
What makes an ad iconic?

What makes an ad iconic?
Why celebrity advertising is thriving in the pandemic

Why celebrity advertising is thriving in the pandemic
Volvo alters safety campaign after New York Times claims it was misrepresented

Volvo alters safety campaign after New York Times claims it was misrepresented
Is working from home stifling spontaneous creativity?

Is working from home stifling spontaneous creativity?
U.K. agencies struggle to find the right tone for Christmas

U.K. agencies struggle to find the right tone for Christmas