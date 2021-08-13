Burger King burns down a house in ad honoring firefighters

Burger King has long played on its association with fire to get across its "flame-grilled" message; a few years ago, its somewhat controversial Burning Stores campaign, featuring burned-down restaurants, won a Cannes Grand Prix, while Burn That Ad in 2019 encouraged people to set competitors' ads "on fire."
Now the chain is playing with fire again, in its first-ever brand campaign in Colombia, where it's decided to "sponsor" firefighters by giving them and their families special memberships and promotions.
The campaign, created via agency Fantástica, shows firefighters heading to work and then tackling a house fire, before heading to Burger King for a meal. The spot makes the connection between a firefighter who has "13 years experience with fire" and the brand, which also has "years of experience with fire," explaining that it is proud to sponsor the country's "bomberos."