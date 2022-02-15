Creative Excellence Celebrated
For Black History Month, Ad Age shines a light on key moments in the careers of talented creators from across the industry
Image courtesy of Google/BBH USA. Published on February 14, 2022
Once again for Black History Month, this year we are excited to celebrate the inspiring and influential contributions of Black talents from across all areas of the industry. Each week, we are asking ad and marketing leaders to serve as our guest editors. They will kick things off with a pivotal project from their own careers and then afterwards, give the stage to other talents who are shaping advertising, marketing and beyond in exciting and impactful ways.
Week 1
How a classic Heineken ad gave a 'nod' to Black culture
Guest Editor: Danny Robinson
Chief Creative Officer, The Martin Agency
How Google boosted Black businesses hurt by the pandemic
Amani Duncan
President, BBH USA
These arresting ads demonstrate the power of one brave voice
Lewis Williams
EVP, Head of Brand Impact, Weber Shandwick
A filmmaker finds his release with 'Slave Cry'
Jai Jamison
Director and Writer
Week 2
The New York Times' T Brand Studio helped open the aperture around Black lives
Guest Editor: Vida Cornelious
VP-Creative, The New York Times Advertising
P&G's 'The Talk' gave a stage to unheard voices
Nedal Ahmed
Senior Copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy, Tokyo
Family legacy inspired Black-owned retail and design firm FRNK Brands
Adrian Franks
Founder/Head Designer, FRNK Brands
How the Reese’s Puffs rap became a pop culture phenomenon
Kevin Miles
Senior Copywriter, DDB San Francisco
Intriguing stories of Black history are told all year long in this New York Times series
Haywood Watkins III
Creative Director. Droga5
How Verizon got a small business off the ground in 21 days
Tynesha Williams
Executive Creative Director, 3AM L.A.