Creative Excellence Celebrated

For Black History Month, Ad Age shines a light on key moments in the careers of talented creators from across the industry

Image courtesy of Google/BBH USA. Published on February 14, 2022

Creative Excellence Celebrated

For Black History Month, Ad Age shines a light on key moments in the careers of talented creators from across the industry

Image courtesy of Google/BBH USA. Published on February 14, 2022

Once again for Black History Month, this year we are excited to celebrate the inspiring and influential contributions of Black talents from across all areas of the industry. Each week, we are asking ad and marketing leaders to serve as our guest editors. They will kick things off with a pivotal project from their own careers and then afterwards, give the stage to other talents who are shaping advertising, marketing and beyond in exciting and impactful ways. Adage End Bug

Week 1

How a classic Heineken ad gave a 'nod' to Black culture

Guest Editor: Danny Robinson

Chief Creative Officer, The Martin Agency

How Google boosted Black businesses hurt by the pandemic

Amani Duncan

President, BBH USA

These arresting ads demonstrate the power of one brave voice

Lewis Williams

EVP, Head of Brand Impact, Weber Shandwick

A filmmaker finds his release with 'Slave Cry'

Jai Jamison

Director and Writer

Week 2

The New York Times' T Brand Studio helped open the aperture around Black lives

Guest Editor: Vida Cornelious

VP-Creative, The New York Times Advertising

P&G's 'The Talk' gave a stage to unheard voices

Nedal Ahmed

Senior Copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy, Tokyo

Family legacy inspired Black-owned retail and design firm FRNK Brands

Adrian Franks

Founder/Head Designer, FRNK Brands

How the Reese’s Puffs rap became a pop culture phenomenon

Kevin Miles

Senior Copywriter, DDB San Francisco

Intriguing stories of Black history are told all year long in this New York Times series

Haywood Watkins III

Creative Director. Droga5

How Verizon got a small business off the ground in 21 days

Tynesha Williams

Executive Creative Director, 3AM L.A.

Web production by Corey Holmes.