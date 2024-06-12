Digitas Health’s Justin Burns on harnessing faith to combat HIV/AIDS

The ask: confront the urgent challenge of HIV/AIDS head-on, recognizing the pivotal role of religion in the fight. So, how did I, a Black, queer man raised within the Catholic Church, fit into this battle against HIV?

HIV/AIDS stands as an unwavering public health crisis in the United States, especially felt within Black and Brown communities in the Southern United States, where inequality and injustice fuel its devastating impact. Despite the biomedical advancements made in recent years, the virus continues its relentless grip on communities of color in the Southern U.S. This crisis demands more than just medical solutions; it requires a multifaceted approach.

Rewriting the narrative surrounding HIV within religious circles, and broadcasting this innovative approach to the world at large, became my next step.

For over 35 years, my client has been a vanguard in science and medicine, understanding that dismantling barriers such as stigma demands more than medication. Thus, an initiative was born to help address and confront the epidemic head-on in the Southern United States.

It was initially comprised of three coordinating centers but expanded its arsenal in 2020 with Wake Forest University School of Divinity stepping in as the fourth center. This addition brought forth vital elements: religion, faith and spirituality—powerful forces within Southern Black communities.

The stigma surrounding HIV, entrenched in many Black churches, casts a shadow over the lives of Black individuals and families, often driving them away from their spiritual communities. Recognizing this painful reality, my aim extended beyond the pews, reaching out to those who champion the cause of humanity itself.

In close collaboration with Wake Forest, one strategy emerged as particularly potent: the sermon—a timeless vessel of transformation within communities. But why confine such inspiration to the four walls of the church? Thus, I crafted an original, multi-faith sermon and carried it to the streets—to meet people where they are—and advocate for love and acceptance within the HIV community. This endeavor, named “Power Within Reach,” emerged as a groundbreaking tool in our arsenal against HIV.