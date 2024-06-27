Here’s some of what your LGBTQIA+ coworkers want you to know:

Ad Age is marking Pride Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the LGBTQIA+ creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction and all the essays here.) Today, guest editor Diego Andrade turns the spotlight to Kristi Lira, associate creative director/copywriter at TBWA\Chiat\Day, who writes about “why I speak up, even when still feeling voiceless sometimes.”

I was outed at an agency. It wasn’t even done accurately. Mind you, I never really felt “not out.” But I was still having conversations with myself about gender (figured my queerness might be somewhat obvious due to some signaling). I detested the visceral, voiceless feeling I experienced when mislabeled and spoken for.

More recently, a coworker made fun of my pronouns—a particularly icy jab because it came from someone within the community and someone “higher up.”

Lots of moments are formative for LGBTQIA+ folks. I’m trying to help the good outnumber the bad.

Here’s a good one: The first time I was with two other non-binary folks from the industry, my shoulders dropped an inch. They saw me—no questions, no head tilts, no squints processing me, just comfortable understanding.

Creating spaces for these connections is crucial. That’s why I’m a volunteer creative and organizer with HOUSE, a QTBIPOC community. It’s also why I speak up, even when still feeling voiceless sometimes.

Coworkers have said, “Glad you felt safe sharing this.” But I don’t feel “safe”—not from judgment or retaliation. I do it despite feeling unsafe. I speak up for the kid called names (even by a school employee/coach). I speak up for that baby, enby queer who sped up their timeline because someone thought their identity was their determination and information to share. I speak up for people even less comfortable doing so and ones finding themselves. Keep your timeline, friends.

We rightfully ask what brands are doing for Pride and beyond. But how often do we question our company cultures?

Here’s some of what your LGBTQIA+ coworkers want you to know:

We’re not picking fights, we’re carefully picking our battles.

Your LGBTQIA+ coworkers are already busy (advocating for work, realistic deadlines, equitable pay, etc.). We say things out of necessity and conscience. Don’t make us feel it’s unwelcomed. Real allies remember Pride started as a riot. And the first Pride March was a protest. Pride includes standing up for our community and pointing out bias.

Your Pride’s probably still too white-centered and cis-centered.

Remember, Black and brown trans women started Pride. It exists because of them. Include Black and brown trans women and trans folks in year-round LGBTQIA+ work and events. Hire them.

Your system uses binary code.

I’ve flagged onboarding paperwork with only binary gender identities (right after excitedly signing). Have more options. Make it possible to write gender in. And don’t mark boxes for people.

You too can help prevent misgendering.

Having pronouns in email signatures isn’t enough. Designate space on messaging apps for pronouns. It takes permissions and overcommunication to get pronouns added and kept in place. Make space in team and pitch decks. Also allow time in meetings for everyone to introduce themselves to new people. And help correct folks.

Some states are unsafe.

Some of us have to live in problematic places and some feel called to stay and fight. But some of us won’t live in certain states, creating fewer opportunities. If you’re trying to recruit LGBTQIA+ folks in an unsafe state, how are you actively working to make your state safer? If you can’t find our much-needed perspectives in your unsafe state, can you offer remote options? For others, think twice about saving money on productions in states with less protections.

Restroom signs are signs of allyship.

Why advertising agencies who pride themselves on being relevant and “knowing culture” still only have women’s and men’s restrooms, I’ll never know. I turned down a job with a title/pay bump because there weren’t all-gender bathrooms. Even if I’m the first, I won’t be the only. A guest, coworker or client will follow. While we likely won’t get physically attacked in work bathrooms, you can’t ensure our careers won’t be attacked. It’s also unfair to ask non-binary, gender non-conforming and genderqueer folks to pick once, let alone weekly, since our industry has largely returned to offices.

We aren’t your content.

We’re not something trendy or a way to add tension to campaigns. We’re full humans. If you want LGBTQIA+ folks in front of the camera, you need representation throughout—from internal teams to director, production crew, wardrobe, vendors, etc. Stop asking LGBTQIA+ coworkers for insights without putting us on projects—this goes for other historically marginalized identities too. You want our insights, but you don’t want us. You want us to review work done without representation present in the day-to-day process? Unpaid? ASAP? Wooow.

Hire more LGBTQIA+ leadership.

Make sure they’re not transphobic or exclusionary. People are more likely to hire and invest in folks like themselves due to affinity bias. Imagine how hard it is for us to get in the door and climb the ladder. It’s even harder when you’re not “straight-passing” or cisgender. For certain intersectional identities, it’s especially taxing (can confirm as a Mexican trans/non-binary human).

This isn’t an exhaustive list, but hopefully it helps LGBTQIA+ coworkers feel a little less exhausted. Happy Pride, siblings.