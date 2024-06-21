Hunterblu Media’s David Hunter on the need to celebrate pride and diversity year-round

Ah, Pride Month. The month we see marketers turn their logos rainbow-colored, offer special discounts and, of course, laugh as Megan Stalter is shared again on our social feeds. How many times do we see brands double down on their LGBTQ+ efforts come July 1? Do they truly value LBGTQ+ consumers, or is it part of the ever growing list of putting a check on the box?

Growing up in the South, I didn’t want people to know I was gay—it was the unspoken word synonymous with being bullied and tarnishing your family’s name. Advertising welcomed me and made it not weird for me to say “my partner” at work. It was just accepted.

This welcomeness became a core principle to building our own agency, Hunterblu Media—to make it known to clients, media partners and employees that we offer a safe space for those of all backgrounds, not just our own. Our creds decks showcase that we are female- and LGBTQ+- owned; employees are told during initial interviews that plus-ones of all varieties are welcome; and we’re not afraid to put up drag names or post drag bingo happy hour photos of our team on LinkedIn, even being in a state (Florida) where the governor says that kind of thing is not welcome here.

Showcasing diversity and inclusion is difficult for brands and agencies alike. For hiring, federally you can’t give preferential treatment; however, you can be dinged for not having enough diversity. For marketing, you can show support for a particular group, but can be met by backlash by the general public and threatened by your board. The lines increasingly become blurred between a brand being authentic and coming across as disingenuous in a world where social media invites constant scrutiny. This puts all marketers in a precarious position. But it’s so incredibly important to discuss openly. As humans.

The reality is that LGBTQ+ is becoming more mainstream. The coveted Gen Z generation cares more than ever about transparency. A recent survey shows 28% of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ+, compared to 16% of millennials. Read that again: nearly 1 in 3. That represents a huge population to alienate if your brand or agency doesn’t start to embrace this community that will eventually be woven into general-market efforts. And this generation and community can smell corporate greed from a mile away. So have those tough discussions today to help everyone succeed for the future.

I am proud to have worked on LGBTQ+ campaigns with Celebrity Cruises, Cortland and Shane Company that extend beyond just Pride Month. After all, I’m not just gay for the month of June.