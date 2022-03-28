Creativity News

Nike built a kids' world in the metaverse for Air Max day

Co-created with children, Airtopia will float above Nikeland in Roblox
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on March 28, 2022.
Credit: Nike

Nike promoted its Air Max sneakers to kids on Air Max Day this year by building them a special experience in the metaverse.

Called Airtopia, it lives within Nike's Nikeland game on Roblox, which the brand unveiled in October. Running for a limited time, it promotes Nike's launch of its Air Max Motif shoe, aimed specifically at children.

It's the first time Nike has specifically targeted kids on Air Max Day, which takes place on March 26 every year to mark the launch of its first Air Max sneakers 34 years ago. The global celebration historically has targeted adults with different marketing events.

Nike's launch comes as more brands are targeting kids in the metaverse, with NFTs, games and digital products. However, marketers are having to be mindful of brand safety, after concerns about inappropriate behavior in virtual worlds.

Aimed at Gen Alpha, children from 8 to 12 years old, Airtopia was co-created with a group of "kid creatives" who sit on Nike's Play Council—artist Doodle Boy, drummer Nandi Bushell and skateboarder Rayssa Leal (who last year starred in the brand's Disney-inspired "Play New" spot). The trio came up with design, music and movement ideas. Visitors to Nikeland were then asked to vote on different elements ahead of the unveiling of Airtopia at the weekend.

On entering Nikeland, kids are invited to step into a "portal" to reach Airtopia, where they can play games, collect rewards and adopt pets to go with their avatars. The storyline revolves around Airtopia being an Air Max spaceship that has crashed into Nikeland. Kids have to collect the "magic of air" in order to re-power it.

The Airtopia experience is free of charge and does not offer any e-commerce elements to kids, although the Air Max product is featured in marketing. 

 

 

AnalogFolk Amsterdam was the lead agency on the project, developing the strategy, core concept and campaign for Airtopia. The agency posted about the project on LinkedIn, highlighting the importance of co-creation by kids themselves: "Gen A spends more time in the metaverse than any generation before them. Yet, they typically have no say in the spaces where they play."

The experience will remain in Nikeland on a temporary basis over the next three weeks, supported by social content. 

 

 

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

