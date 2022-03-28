Nike built a kids' world in the metaverse for Air Max day

Nike promoted its Air Max sneakers to kids on Air Max Day this year by building them a special experience in the metaverse.

Called Airtopia, it lives within Nike's Nikeland game on Roblox, which the brand unveiled in October. Running for a limited time, it promotes Nike's launch of its Air Max Motif shoe, aimed specifically at children.

It's the first time Nike has specifically targeted kids on Air Max Day, which takes place on March 26 every year to mark the launch of its first Air Max sneakers 34 years ago. The global celebration historically has targeted adults with different marketing events.

Nike's launch comes as more brands are targeting kids in the metaverse, with NFTs, games and digital products. However, marketers are having to be mindful of brand safety, after concerns about inappropriate behavior in virtual worlds.

