TikTok appoints Publicis Groupe's Le Truc to global creative brief

The social media giant is the first client for Le Truc, which opened in New York in February under the creative leadership of former Droga5 Chief Creative Officer Neil Heymann. It was created to unite the 600 creatives, producers and strategists from Publicis Groupe's New York agencies (Publicis, Digitas, Razorfish, Rokkan, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Media) in a single space.

Le Truc is understood to have been appointed the TikTok campaign following a competitive pitch process this summer.

The campaign will span TV, cinema, print, outdoor, social and digital advertising. The work drops first in the U.S. and is expected to roll out in other markets including Canada and Australia. The outdoor portion of the campaign features short pieces of text that somewhat cryptically describe moments that have captured people's imagination on TikTok, directing viewers to the platform to see it for real. Billboards will appear in high-profile sites such as Times Square and JFK Airport in New York and Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Outdoor "wild postings" will appear at a more local level across the U.S.