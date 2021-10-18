TikTok appoints Publicis Groupe's Le Truc to global creative brief

TikTok today debuts a global creative campaign after appointing Publicis Groupe's recently launched U.S.-based center of creative excellence Le Truc to work on the brief.
The new work features the tagline "You have to see it" and stars ordinary people, celebrities and TikTok creators discussing cultural moments on the platform.
The first spot is titled "You Have to See It: Mystery Apartment Girl” and is inspired by TikTok creator @samanthartsoe's video of her New York city apartment. It features Martha Stewart in a cameo appearance, as well as a series of well-known TikTok creators including @tinx, @ghosthoney, @alexisnikole and @brookeab.
