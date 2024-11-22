Among today’s creative highlights, Zaxby’s finds a fun new media vehicle inside Walmart stores; Tom Hooper directs a space-themed spot for Apple; and Bakery creates the first-ever commercial for Shiner Holiday Cheer beer.
15 creative campaigns to know about today
Apple
Tom Hooper directed Apple’s new spot, themed “All Systems Pro,” recreating a NASA-style mission control room to show off the new A18 Pro chip. The camera as rocket burners is a nice touch. TBWA\Media Arts Lab created the ad.
Fondation abbé Pierre
The French nonprofit depicts the brutal realities of child homelessness in a short film from Fred & Farid.
Google Pixel
Asa Hiken digs into the new Google Pixel spot, in which Google’s AI platform, Gemini, appears as human as ever through Live mode.
Google Shopping x Wirecutter
Google and The New York Times teamed up for a product integration and ad campaign for the holidays. Spots present “Dear Google” letters, where people ask for advice on the trickiest person they have to shop for. The campaign ties into Google’s annual Holiday 100 list of gift ideas, based on Google search trends. And a new Google Shopping feature will help shoppers find Wirecutter picks in stores near them through Google's Nearby feature.
H&M
Brandon Doerrer has the story of H&M’s surprise Charli XCX concert in Times Square this week and how the fashion retailer is using music events to spur a comeback.
Ikea
Ogilvy New York created playful spots where homeowners face last-minute needs around the holidays, like new curtains when your cat shreds the old ones.
Les Mills
Fitness brand Les Mills rolled out a new spot from agency nice&frank showing close-ups of “happy” people—happy because they’re pushing themselves to the limit in an intense fitness class. Dave Meyers directed the spot, which was inspired by close-up dog portraits.
National Lottery
The U.K. lottery tells a charming story of a family’s tradition of playing musical scratchcards in a spot from VCCP and director Steve Rogers.
Progressive
The insurance company’s series featuring backup quarterbacks continues with Jacoby Brissett of the New England Patriots doing a couple’s taxes. The spots were created by Arnold Worldwide.
Shiner
The brewer unveiled its first-ever campaign for Shiner Holiday Cheer, its No. 1 selling seasonal beer and third highest selling brand overall. A 30-second spot from Bakery offers a very Texas take on the beginnings of the festive season.
Teleflora
The sweet story of a boy and a snowman anchors Teleflora’s “The Power of Wishes” holiday campaign. Teleflora is also donating $250,000 to Make-A-Wish through the purchase of select bouquets, via social media and in person at Rockefeller Center.
Topps
The sports card company’s new campaign from BSSP is set in the Wild West, where prospectors (played by baseball legends) search for MVP-worthy Chrome cards. Rollie Fingers, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas star in the spot, promoting the Topps MVP Buyback Program, where collectors can exchange MVP player cards for store credit at participating hobby shops.
Tucum
Brazilians can get up close and personal with the country’s Indigenous culture through this campaign, which features banner ads that click through to Google Meet rooms—where the Indigenous artists behind each piece discuss their work, live from their homes. Felicidade Collective created the campaign.
Zaxby’s
The Georgia-based chicken chain has found an innovative new advertising medium: the television screens inside Walmart stores. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, Zaxby’s will take over every TV display in more than 1,200 Walmart locations across the Southeast with a product shot and a discount code. All participating Walmarts are within a 7-mile radius of one of Zaxby’s 950-plus locations. Goodby Silverstein & Partners developed the campaign.