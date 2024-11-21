Among today’s creative highlights, McDonald’s has fun new campaigns in three different countries; Howard University introduces a minor in hip-hop studies with SiriusXM; and Caitlin Clark returns—older but perhaps not wiser—in a new State Farm spot.
18 creative campaigns to know about today
Aamu Foundation
The Finnish nonprofit, which supports children’s cancer research, is running a campaign asking for donations like it’s a Black Friday sale. The line “Your chance to save” has a nice double meaning. Creative agencies United Imaginations and Ivalo made the ads.
Champion
A campaign in Europe suggests the apparel maker’s outerwear is all you need to stay warm this winter. The Tenth Man created the ads.
Coors Light
The beer brand is introducing two new artists—Shaboozey and urban Latin icon Yandel—to its music platform, Chill Amplified, for 2025. They’ll be involved with digital and OOH ads, retail displays and immersive brand activations such as concerts.
DeLeón
Joyful and infectious dancing takes hold of patrons at a bar in a musically driven spot from DeLeón Tequila. Translation created the work with choreographer Shay Latukolan, filmmaker Ben Strebel and photographer Kanya Iwana.
Erste Group
The European financial services company tells the origin story of “Silent Night” in a fabulous historical reenactment from agency Jung von Matt Donau and directors Daniel & Szymon of Arts & Sciences.
Grenfell Athletic FC
The English football club asked survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire to donate fabrics, which were woven into the design of the team’s new home jersey. Fans who buy the jersey can scan the badge to discover stories behind the donations. The effort is a collab with Nike, Kit Locker, Brothers and Sisters and Missing Link Films.
Jaguar
The automaker’s rebrand hasn’t exactly been going down well. E.J. Schultz gathered reactions to it from designers around the industry.
Just Dance
Family members get dragged away from their phones and other activities to play “Just Dance” in this upbeat campaign for the Ubisoft game’s 15th anniversary. Known created the spot.
Lobos 1707
The tequila is launching “UnDomesticate,” a campaign alongside its refreshed brand identity. The work, from Hudson Rouge, encourages consumers to embrace their inner wolf and live unapologetically.
McDonald’s France
The fast-food chain teamed up with the French version of “Hot Ones,” the spicy chicken wing interview show, to create special hot sauces that are now rolling out to McDonald’s locations. TBWA Paris worked on the campaign with broadcaster Canal+, which airs the show.
McDonald’s Peru
On Friday, all McDonald’s across Peru will donate Big Mac sales to charitable causes through the Ronald McDonald House Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages Peru. A heartwarming film depicts children creating their own hand-crafted Big Mac ads and plastering them on McDonald’s billboards and signs across the country.
McDonald’s U.S.
It’s McRib season (or “McRib SZN,” as McDonald’s calls it) once again, with the sandwich returning Dec. 3 for a limited time. The animated spot below, via Wieden+Kennedy New York, features a new holiday jingle, “It Could Only Mean One Thing (McRib Is Here),” which will soon be hitting the streaming platforms. Plus, working with Golin, McD’s will sell “A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce” in large jugs for $19.99 beginning Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET, while supplies last.
Miller Lite
The beer brand continues its run of bespoke holiday merch with the Yule Lager, a freestanding mock fireplace with an LED screen featuring a burning log, a chimney-inspired insulated beer tower, the crackling sound of beers opening and hooks to hang Miller Lite stockings. They’ve made 50 of them; they’ll be available for $250 each during drops on Nov. 22 and 29.
Orange
The French telecom and agency Publicis Conseil deliver an epic take on parents and children’s never-ending battle over smartphones—in a Christmas ad that offers a solution amenable to both sides.
Sea-Eye
The NGO highlights the dangers facing refugee children crossing the Mediterranean in a sobering film from Hamburg production company Simon & Paul, and director Oliver Bernotat. It was timed to Unicef’s World Children’s Day on Wednesday.
SiriusXM x Howard University
SiriusXM is the exclusive audio sponsor of Howard University’s Hip-Hop Studies Conference and new Hip-Hop Studies minor for 2024-25. The initiative is supported by a print, digital, OOH and social media campaign from Uncommon.
State Farm
Caitlin Clark is no longer a rookie—but is still making rookie moves—in this new spot promoting ESPN’s WNBA and NBA telecasts.
Titan Casket
The casket company, one of our Marketers of the Year brands to watch in 2025, announced a novel Black Friday sale: a “Mystery Casket” for $1,199—which is a 60% savings compared to the national average casket cost. You’ll receive one of Titan’s caskets; you just don’t know which one. But as brand spokesman David Dastmalchian says in the video below, “What do you care? You’re dead.”