Hostess' new brand campaign targets hopeful post-pandemic consumers
In its first national ad campaign since 2013, Hostess, the maker of Twinkies, is looking to tap into the happier, more hopeful post-pandemic consumer.
“Our brand has long stood for joy,” says Lisa Mathison, director of brand activation at Hostess Brands. “We know life is full of stress and pressures, it comes with a lot of responsibilities. We think this campaign and strategy can help find these moments of joy every day.”
The campaign, “Live Your Mostess,” features adults giving in to their childish sides, like joining in a double-dutch jump rope game or attempting a tablecloth pull, while enjoying Hostess' snacks.
Hostess says the campaign is aimed at three audiences: Their core audience of 35-to-54-year-olds; younger parents who are on-the-go or have new families; and millennial adults.
Hostess will tap influencers on TikTok and will utilize video stories on Snapchat.
"Consumers are searching online for these products, seeing ads in e-commerce, streaming videos," she says. "They're being engaged with advertising in a variety of ways, and e-commerce is part of that."
The ads will also run on local TV and streaming platforms.
The campaign was originally slated to debut last year, but plans were put on hold due to COVID. With the pandemic waning and vaccination rates rising, Hostess says consumers are seeking quick snacks both on-the-go and at home, which it attributes to an increase of 9% in net revenue for 2021 compared to the same period last year.
The campaign was developed together with Grey Midwest and Edelman and produced by WPP’s Townhouse.