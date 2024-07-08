Oscar winner Tom Hooper on his trio of acclaimed ads—and why he’ll keep making them

Therefore, the fantasy—the ability to picture the brother in the fantasy and to act out a version of that intimacy in such an epic and magical and mobile and free way—was such a great way to get inside his aspiration. The script initially was probably more about unlocking himself as an artist, but I felt like the art created a space of imagination, and the space of imagination allowed him to act out being close to his brother, and then that act of fantasy actually allowed it to happen in reality. That, to me, was the heart of it. And then the fun of the fantasy bleeding into reality, the idea that there could be some crossover, was very magical to me.

Solomon’s wordless performance is pretty incredible, too.

Previous to Solomon, I could be a bit of a purist about getting performances where an actor always has to be acting the scene. But there were points with Solomon where I had to let go of that, because it was so important to keep him happy and keep him focused. There was a moment when he was on the balloon and he had to do eye lines up high, and I was on top of a ladder, dancing to Cardi B, singing at the top of my voice. There had to be an atmosphere around him of warmth and love and friendliness and fun. And then within that context, he could act out what I needed him to do.

Even simple things like just holding his hand under the camera while he acted. It was a really interesting thing where the environment created the performance, or created the basis of the performance. Once you had that, you could then be more specific. But it was like he needed a tremendous sense of being loved in order to make a film about love, if that makes sense.

How do you choose your advertising projects these days?

I’m mainly just attracted to great stories. There’s definitely a theme in last year’s work of giving voice to truly underrepresented voices. In my film work, I’ve often been drawn to stories about people who experience some kind of profound block between them and their best selves—whether it’s stammering in “The King’s Speech” or gender dysphoria in “The Danish Girl” with Lili Elbe. I’m drawn to strong characters, to strong stories. I find it hard to operate unless I’m in love with the story. Sometimes it happens in the process of putting together a treatment for a job. Sometimes you have to discover where it is. It doesn’t always present itself.