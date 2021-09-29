Mucinex uses smart thermometer data to target ads and keep shelves stocked

COVID-19 was hard on cold medicine sales. All that mask wearing and social distancing meant fewer people getting colds and almost no one getting the flu.

But it was great for Kinsa smart thermometer sales, with the brand's units in market quadrupling to 4 million as more people needed to take their temperatures more often. Now all the data produced by Kinsa is powering marketing for Reckitt’s Mucinex cold medicine in a volatile market by showing where people are starting to get sick before outbreaks peak.

Independently owned Kinsa tracks and anonymously reports by geography the temperature readings taken by its users, who also input symptom data into the brand’s app. The symptom data is more useful for Mucinex than temperature readings, since fever alone doesn’t mean people have cold or flu, and the brand's products aren't meant to treat COVID.

“We brought Kinsa on board last year before the pandemic, and so we started having these conversations before the world changed,” said Carolyn Nephew, associate director of consumer engagement and digital at Reckitt. Now, as cold and flu re-emerges around the U.S., Kinsa data is helping target Mucinex ads and in-store merchandising to areas where symptoms are increasing and keep products on shelf where they’re needed, she said.

“They have the earliest and most geographically predictable solution, so they can predict cough, cold and other things up to 20 weeks ahead of time,” Nephew said. “That’s earlier than any other data source we’ve ever employed.”