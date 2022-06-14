Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data

Yuki worked at Comscore in 2008 before launching Shareablee in 2013, which Comscore acquired in December. Shareablee tracks likes, shares, comments and other engagements with brand, influencer and media sites across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and is incorporating similar data for TikTok. Total Digital is integrating that data with traffic and user data from the 2-million-member Comscore Unified Digital Media panel for a common view into brand website and media performance.

So, for example, with Thrillist, the dashboard can show that 25-to 34-year-olds are the brand’s fastest-growing audience, identify its top trending TikTok videos and track engagement with its posts across social media, then compare those numbers with competitive sites.

Comscore has gotten more attention of late as an alternative to Nielsen in linear and connected TV measurement and is involved in several trials as an alternative TV deal currency. Total Digital aims to shore up the original piece of the company—its digital audience measurement—plus create capabilities that can be applied to TV and cross-platform measurement, Yuki said.