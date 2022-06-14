Data-Driven Marketing

Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data

Nielsen rival's new product combines Shareablee social engagement data with audience measurement
By Jack Neff. Published on June 14, 2022.
Why MRC's new ROI measurement draft standard doesn't have many takers for accreditation yet
Credit: Comscore

Comscore has promoted Chief Marketing Officer Tania Yuki to executive VP overseeing the company’s digital media measurement and cross-platform offerings. And as part of those duties, the founder and CEO of recently acquired social media engagement measurement firm Shareablee is rolling out a new product integrating data from the two companies.

Comscore Total Digital gives the company’s digital offerings “a complete facelift” with a more comprehensive, flexible and simplified dashboard, Yuki said. Comscore is formally introducing the product at its virtual Interact conference today, which includes speakers from TikTok, Netflix and Mondelez among other companies.

Yuki worked at Comscore in 2008 before launching Shareablee in 2013, which Comscore acquired in December. Shareablee tracks likes, shares, comments and other engagements with brand, influencer and media sites across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and is incorporating similar data for TikTok. Total Digital is integrating that data with traffic and user data from the 2-million-member Comscore Unified Digital Media panel for a common view into brand website and media performance.

So, for example, with Thrillist, the dashboard can show that 25-to 34-year-olds are the brand’s fastest-growing audience, identify its top trending TikTok videos and track engagement with its posts across social media, then compare those numbers with competitive sites.

Comscore has gotten more attention of late as an alternative to Nielsen in linear and connected TV measurement and is involved in several trials as an alternative TV deal currency. Total Digital aims to shore up the original piece of the company—its digital audience measurement—plus create capabilities that can be applied to TV and cross-platform measurement, Yuki said.

One potential application is measuring the social media engagement lift from TV and connected TV advertising. “It’s interesting to see what’s big on linear, what happens on the site and then what happens on social,” Yuki said. “But it’s oftentimes a tale of three cities. I would love to see those side by side when I’m talking with clients in one dashboard rather than pull it together from different dashboards or having people do it themselves.”

She also sees potential in measuring social impact of TV and social media ads side by side, Yuki said. “With Total Digital, now you can really get a sense of how each channel or platform influences consumer engagement with content.”

Marketers generally want cross-platform measurement, not separate measures for TV and digital platforms, Yuki said. “They just want to reach their consumer, and I think it’s often one of the top frustrations, having to sort all these things from different places.”

But Yuki said delivering cross-platform audience numbers equate all impressions for a common reach and frequency number without specifying where those impressions occurred also doesn’t serve marketers, because each medium plays a different role in people’s lives. Integrating Shareablee engagement data with Comscore digital reach data to show how various media produce response is one way of helping understand that, she said.

While Comscore has focused mainly on its 2 million-person digital panel and its tens of millions of set-top boxes and smart TVs for household-level TV measurement, Yuki said there will be changes. Now that she’s back at Comscore, she’s refocusing more attention on using the company’s smaller MMX multi-person, multi-device panel to help calibrate and estimate who within each household is watching what and on what device.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research.

