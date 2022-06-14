Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data

Comscore has promoted Chief Marketing Officer Tania Yuki to executive VP overseeing the company’s digital media measurement and cross-platform offerings. And as part of those duties, the founder and CEO of recently acquired social media engagement measurement firm Shareablee is rolling out a new product integrating data from the two companies.
Comscore Total Digital gives the company’s digital offerings “a complete facelift” with a more comprehensive, flexible and simplified dashboard, Yuki said. Comscore is formally introducing the product at its virtual Interact conference today, which includes speakers from TikTok, Netflix and Mondelez among other companies.