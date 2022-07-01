NielsenIQ to merge with GfK expanding reach for retail measurement companies

Terms of the deal, including what the combined company will be named, were not disclosed. But according to NielsenIQ, its CEO Jim Peck is set to lead the combined company upon closing of the deal following regulatory approvals.

The deal marks continued private-equity interest and deal making in measurement. That stands in contrast to a drought in venture investment and acquisition activity elsewhere in marketing and other technology sectors, according to several market observers.

The biggest private-equity deal in measurement so far this year is the $16 billion deal to take Nielsen private via a private-equity group led by Elliott Investment Management. Nielsen rivals VideoAmp, iSpot.tv and EDO each have seen substantial eight- and nine-figure venture and private-equity investments since December.