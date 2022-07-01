NielsenIQ to merge with GfK expanding reach for retail measurement companies

Leading the current private-equity wave into measurement, WPP sold 60% of its stake in Kantar, another global measurement player, in 2019 to Bain Capital.
This year also has seen a merger agreement between NielsenIQ rival IRI and NPD led by private equity H&F. In similar fashion, NielsenIQ will move into retail measurement of categories outside of packaged goods with the addition of GfK’s business, focused on measurement in technology and durable goods. The deal also will combine a GfK business focused primarily outside the U.S. with a NielsenIQ business focused primarily inside, though both companies have global footprints, with NielsenIQ operating in 90 countries and GfK in 67.
In a statement, the companies said the deal will let them “innovate and bring new products to market even faster and then scale them to a broader set of markets and industries.”
“Together with GfK, we have the opportunity to influence the future of global retail and consumer measurement—one that is fast, nimble and connected,” Peck said in a statement.