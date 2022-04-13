Package goods brands can see how e-commerce marketing impacts sales in IRI and Profitero deal

IRI and Profitero have reached a deal to integrate IRI’s sales data with Profitero’s digital-shelf measurement, enabling a view into what Profitero President Sarah Hofstetter called “cause and effect” between e-commerce marketing efforts and sales.
The integration of Profitero data within IRI’s E-Commerce Growth Platform aims to let packaged goods brands track causal factors that can influence their e-commerce market share, including stock availability, product content, search position, pricing and reviews.
Kraft Heinz Co. will be an early adopter of the combined IRI-Profitero insights “to futher optimize our digital shelf presence and improve the way we engage with consumers by providing the right message and the right product at the right time across the digital shelf,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, the company’s chief growth officer, in a statement.