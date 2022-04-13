Data-Driven Marketing

Package goods brands can see how e-commerce marketing impacts sales in IRI and Profitero deal

Kraft Heinz among early users of partnership to show cause and effect between 'digital shelf' moves and sales impact
By Jack Neff. Published on April 13, 2022.
Credit: iStock

IRI and Profitero have reached a deal to integrate IRI’s sales data with Profitero’s digital-shelf measurement, enabling a view into what Profitero President Sarah Hofstetter called “cause and effect” between e-commerce marketing efforts and sales.

The integration of Profitero data within IRI’s E-Commerce Growth Platform aims to let packaged goods brands track causal factors that can influence their e-commerce market share, including stock availability, product content, search position, pricing and reviews.

Kraft Heinz Co. will be an early adopter of the combined IRI-Profitero insights “to futher optimize our digital shelf presence and improve the way we engage with consumers by providing the right message and the right product at the right time across the digital shelf,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, the company’s chief growth officer, in a statement.

IRI’s e-commerce sales data comes from major retailers, including an exclusive with Kroger Co., and integrates a client’s own data from Amazon and Walmart plus loyalty-card data, a spokeswoman said, providing coverage of an estimated 81% of brands’ e-commerce sales.

“Profitero was the first to integrate digital shelf and sales metrics for e-commerce, and now we are excited to partner with IRI to make actionable, causal insights accessible for the full scale of omnichannel retail,” said Bryan Wiener, CEO of Profitero, in a statement. “Beyond integration, IRI clients can also benefit from our latest data enhancements offering more granular, store-level views of performance and deeper competitive insights into retail media performance.”

Sam Gagliardi, IRI’s executive VP of global e-commerce, said the partnership will provide “the most robust item-level view available in the market,” which he said will let clients upgrade their digital shelf presence to boost growth.

While the IRI-Profitero partnership focuses on CPG, IRI’s announcement last week that it will merge with NPD Group, which tracks and analyzes the general merchandise, apparel and foodservice industries, potentially expanding industry applications eventually.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

