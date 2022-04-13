Package goods brands can see how e-commerce marketing impacts sales in IRI and Profitero deal

IRI’s e-commerce sales data comes from major retailers, including an exclusive with Kroger Co., and integrates a client’s own data from Amazon and Walmart plus loyalty-card data, a spokeswoman said, providing coverage of an estimated 81% of brands’ e-commerce sales.

RSVP for Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing on May 9 at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural

“Profitero was the first to integrate digital shelf and sales metrics for e-commerce, and now we are excited to partner with IRI to make actionable, causal insights accessible for the full scale of omnichannel retail,” said Bryan Wiener, CEO of Profitero, in a statement. “Beyond integration, IRI clients can also benefit from our latest data enhancements offering more granular, store-level views of performance and deeper competitive insights into retail media performance.”

Sam Gagliardi, IRI’s executive VP of global e-commerce, said the partnership will provide “the most robust item-level view available in the market,” which he said will let clients upgrade their digital shelf presence to boost growth.

While the IRI-Profitero partnership focuses on CPG, IRI’s announcement last week that it will merge with NPD Group, which tracks and analyzes the general merchandise, apparel and foodservice industries, potentially expanding industry applications eventually.