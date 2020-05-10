AD AGE AGENCY REPORT 2020: RANKINGS AND ANALYSIS

Ad Age Agency Report is an annual ranking and analysis of advertising and marketing-services agencies. The report includes rankings based on U.S. and worldwide revenue. We have published Ad Age Agency Report every year since 1945.
We published Ad Age Agency Report 2020 on May 11, 2020.
A portion of the report appeared in Ad Age's May 11, 2020, print edition. Ad Age Datacenter subscribers have exclusive access to the complete report online. Exclusive online content includes:
- Agency Family Trees 2020, a database of the world's 25 largest agency companies with profiles, agency holdings, financial facts and links to related content.
- Expanded rankings of agencies by discipline, downloadable in Excel.
- Fast facts and figures on more than 400 agencies and networks.
Explore Ad Age's Agency Family Trees 2020 database
Quick access to agency profiles, data, articles and links. See what the agencies have to say about themselves.
Annual industry overview
Analysis: 2019 was the weakest year for agency growth since the Great Recession. But the bad news is 2020
U.S. agency revenue last year rose a tepid 1.2 percent. All bets are off for this year
By Bradley Johnson
Graphics and tables include:
- Digital's share of U.S. agency revenue
- Organic revenue growth for major agency companies
- Growth by agency discipline
Jobs: Ad business cut 36,400 jobs in April
Ad Age's 30-year analysis shows ad agency staffing peaks early, falls hard and recovers late. The simple, brutal math of agency employment and recessions
By Bradley Johnson
Rankings
Agency rankings in Excel with links to Agency Family Trees 2020 database. The Excel sheet includes tabs with rankings for:
Agency companies
- World's 25 largest agency companies
Consolidated agency networks
- World's 25 largest consolidated agency networks
Ad agencies
- World's 10 largest ad agencies
- 25 largest U.S. ad agencies
CRM/direct marketing networks
- World's 10 largest CRM/direct marketing networks
- 25 largest U.S. CRM/direct marketing networks
Digital
- World's 15 largest digital networks
- 15 largest U.S. digital networks
Experiential/event marketing networks
- 15 largest U.S. experiential/event marketing networks
Health care agency networks
- 25 largest U.S. health care agency networks
Media
- World's five largest media network groups
- World's 15 largest media agency networks
- 15 largest U.S. media agency networks
Promotion
- 25 largest U.S. promotion agency networks
Public relations
- World's 10 largest public relations agency networks
- 25 largest U.S. public relations agency networks
Largest U.S. agencies from all disciplines
U.S. agencies A to Z: Fast facts, top executives and links to agency websites.
About Agency Report, archive, more information
About Agency Report 2020 including methodology.
Agency Report archive: 1998 to present.
Agency Report Questionnaires
Ad Age's Agency Report Questionnaires are available here. If your agency missed the deadline for Agency Report 2020, fill out the questionnaire and email it to [email protected]. We'll add you to our database. Questionnaires for the spring 2021 report will be available here in January 2021.
