Datacenter

Ad Age Agency Report 2021: Rankings and analysis

Published on May 02, 2021.
About Ad Age Agency Report 2021
Credit: Composite image iStock

Ad Age Agency Report is an annual ranking and analysis of advertising and marketing-services agencies. The report includes rankings based on U.S. and worldwide revenue. We have published Ad Age Agency Report every year since 1945.

We published Ad Age Agency Report 2021 on May 3, 2021.

A portion of the report appeared in Ad Age's May 3, 2021, print edition. Ad Age Datacenter subscribers have exclusive access to the complete report online. Exclusive online content includes:
 

  • Agency Family Trees 2021, a database of the world's 25 largest agency companies with profiles, agency holdings, financial facts and links to related content.
     
  • Expanded rankings of agencies by discipline, downloadable in Excel.
     
  • Fast facts and figures on more than 400 agencies and networks.
     

How to subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter:

Go to AdAge.com/getdatacenter
Call 877-320-1721
Email [email protected]

Explore Ad Age's Agency Family Trees 2021 database

 

Quick access to agency profiles, data, articles and links. See what the agencies have to say about themselves.

Annual industry overview

Analysis: For agencies, it's morning again in America ... maybe
U.S. agency revenue tumbled 6.8% in 2020, the second-sharpest drop in the history of Agency Report. But business is coming back in 2021 amid a resurgent economy.
By Bradley Johnson

What's coming next for agencies
Agency leaders assess the state of the agency business and emerging opportunities as the advertising market rebounds.
By Bradley Johnson

Graphics and tables include:

Rankings

Agency rankings in Excel with links to Agency Family Trees 2021 database. The Excel sheet includes tabs with rankings for:

Agency companies

  • World's 25 largest agency companies

Consolidated agency networks

  • World's 25 largest consolidated agency networks

Ad agencies

  • World's 10 largest ad agencies
  • 25 largest U.S. ad agencies

CRM/direct marketing networks

  • World's 10 largest CRM/direct marketing networks
  • 25 largest U.S. CRM/direct marketing networks

Digital

  • World's 15 largest digital networks
  • 15 largest U.S. digital networks

Experiential/event marketing networks

  • 15 largest U.S. experiential/event marketing networks

Health care agency networks

  • 25 largest U.S. health care agency networks

Media

  • World's five largest media network groups
  • World's 15 largest media agency networks
  • 15 largest U.S. media agency networks

Promotion

  • 25 largest U.S. promotion agency networks

Public relations

  • World's 10 largest public relations agency networks
  • 25 largest U.S. public relations agency networks

Largest U.S. agencies from all disciplines
 

U.S. agencies A to Z: Fast facts, top executives and links to agency websites.

About Agency Report, archive, more information

About Agency Report 2021 including methodology.

Agency Report archive: 1998 to present.

Agency Report Questionnaires
Ad Age's Agency Report Questionnaires are available here. If your agency missed the deadline for Agency Report 2021, fill out the questionnaire and email it to [email protected]. We'll add you to our database. Questionnaires for the spring 2022 report will be available here in January 2022.

To order a copy of Ad Age's May 3, 2021, print edition including the print version of Ad Age Agency Report and Agency Family Trees pullout poster, email [email protected].

Ad Age Datacenter features premium content, including profiles of the biggest advertisers, agency companies and more.

Questions? We can be reached at [email protected].

