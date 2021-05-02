Ad Age Agency Report 2021: Rankings and analysis

Ad Age Agency Report is an annual ranking and analysis of advertising and marketing-services agencies. The report includes rankings based on U.S. and worldwide revenue. We have published Ad Age Agency Report every year since 1945.
We published Ad Age Agency Report 2021 on May 3, 2021.
A portion of the report appeared in Ad Age's May 3, 2021, print edition. Ad Age Datacenter subscribers have exclusive access to the complete report online. Exclusive online content includes:
- Agency Family Trees 2021, a database of the world's 25 largest agency companies with profiles, agency holdings, financial facts and links to related content.
- Expanded rankings of agencies by discipline, downloadable in Excel.
- Fast facts and figures on more than 400 agencies and networks.
Explore Ad Age's Agency Family Trees 2021 database
Quick access to agency profiles, data, articles and links. See what the agencies have to say about themselves.
Annual industry overview
Analysis: For agencies, it's morning again in America ... maybe
U.S. agency revenue tumbled 6.8% in 2020, the second-sharpest drop in the history of Agency Report. But business is coming back in 2021 amid a resurgent economy.
By Bradley Johnson
What's coming next for agencies
Agency leaders assess the state of the agency business and emerging opportunities as the advertising market rebounds.
By Bradley Johnson
Graphics and tables include:
Rankings
Agency rankings in Excel with links to Agency Family Trees 2021 database. The Excel sheet includes tabs with rankings for:
Agency companies
- World's 25 largest agency companies
Consolidated agency networks
- World's 25 largest consolidated agency networks
Ad agencies
- World's 10 largest ad agencies
- 25 largest U.S. ad agencies
CRM/direct marketing networks
- World's 10 largest CRM/direct marketing networks
- 25 largest U.S. CRM/direct marketing networks
Digital
- World's 15 largest digital networks
- 15 largest U.S. digital networks
Experiential/event marketing networks
- 15 largest U.S. experiential/event marketing networks
Health care agency networks
- 25 largest U.S. health care agency networks
Media
- World's five largest media network groups
- World's 15 largest media agency networks
- 15 largest U.S. media agency networks
Promotion
- 25 largest U.S. promotion agency networks
Public relations
- World's 10 largest public relations agency networks
- 25 largest U.S. public relations agency networks
Largest U.S. agencies from all disciplines
U.S. agencies A to Z: Fast facts, top executives and links to agency websites.
About Agency Report, archive, more information
About Agency Report 2021 including methodology.
Agency Report archive: 1998 to present.
Agency Report Questionnaires
Ad Age's Agency Report Questionnaires are available here. If your agency missed the deadline for Agency Report 2021, fill out the questionnaire and email it to [email protected]. We'll add you to our database. Questionnaires for the spring 2022 report will be available here in January 2022.
Ad Age Datacenter features premium content, including profiles of the biggest advertisers, agency companies and more.
