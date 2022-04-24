Ad Age Agency Report 2022

Quick access to agency profiles, data, articles and links. See what the agencies have to say about themselves.
Analysis: How agency revenue growth soared—and what it means for the industry
U.S. agency revenue in 2021 grew at its fastest pace since 2000 as agencies showed resilience and relevance amid a marketing revolution.
By Bradley Johnson
Think you know agency-speak? Take our transformational quiz
Truth well trolled: Trippin’ on a transformation journey.
By Bradley Johnson
Summary charts
Revenue growth
Revenue growth by discipline. Organic growth by agency company. Digital’s share of agency revenue. Agency growth over time.
Biggest networks and companies
World’s 25 largest agency companies. World’s 25 largest agency networks.
Agency discipline rankings
Biggest agencies by discipline including digital, media and ad agencies.
Agency employment
Ad agency and PR agency employment. Job growth at major agency companies.
Deeper rankings
Agency rankings in Excel with links to Agency Family Trees 2022 database. The Excel sheet includes tabs with rankings for:
Agency companies
- World's 25 largest agency companies
Consolidated agency networks
- World's 25 largest consolidated agency networks
Ad agency services networks
- World's 10 largest ad agency services networks
- 25 largest U.S. ad agency services networks
CRM/direct marketing networks
- World's 10 largest CRM/direct marketing networks
- 15 largest U.S. CRM/direct marketing networks
Digital
- World's 15 largest digital networks
- 15 largest U.S. digital networks
Experiential/event marketing networks
- 15 largest U.S. experiential/event marketing networks
Health care agency networks
- 25 largest U.S. health care agency networks
Media
- World's five largest media network groups
- World's 15 largest media agency networks
- 15 largest U.S. media agency networks
Promotion
- 25 largest U.S. promotion agency networks
Public relations
- World's 10 largest public relations agency networks
- 25 largest U.S. public relations agency networks
Largest U.S. agencies from all disciplines
U.S. agencies A to Z: Fast facts, top executives and links to agency websites.
About Agency Report, archive, more information
About Agency Report 2022 including methodology.
Agency Report archive: 1998 to present.
Agency Report Questionnaires
Ad Age's Agency Report Questionnaires are available here. If your agency missed the deadline for Agency Report 2022, fill out the questionnaire and email it to [email protected]. We'll add you to our database. Questionnaires for the spring 2023 report will be available here in January 2023.
To order a copy of Ad Age's April 25, 2022, print edition including the print version of Ad Age Agency Report 2022, email [email protected].
Ad Age Datacenter features premium content, including profiles of the biggest advertisers, agency companies and more.
Questions? We can be reached at [email protected].