Ad Age Agency Report 2022

Explore Ad Age's Agency Family Trees 2022 database

Quick access to agency profiles, data, articles and links. See what the agencies have to say about themselves.

Articles

Analysis: How agency revenue growth soared—and what it means for the industry

U.S. agency revenue in 2021 grew at its fastest pace since 2000 as agencies showed resilience and relevance amid a marketing revolution.

By Bradley Johnson

Think you know agency-speak? Take our transformational quiz

Truth well trolled: Trippin’ on a transformation journey.

By Bradley Johnson

Summary charts

Revenue growth

Revenue growth by discipline. Organic growth by agency company. Digital’s share of agency revenue. Agency growth over time.

Biggest networks and companies

World’s 25 largest agency companies. World’s 25 largest agency networks.

Agency discipline rankings

Biggest agencies by discipline including digital, media and ad agencies.

Agency employment

Ad agency and PR agency employment. Job growth at major agency companies.

Deeper rankings

Agency rankings in Excel with links to Agency Family Trees 2022 database. The Excel sheet includes tabs with rankings for:

Agency companies

World's 25 largest agency companies

Consolidated agency networks

World's 25 largest consolidated agency networks

Ad agency services networks

World's 10 largest ad agency services networks

25 largest U.S. ad agency services networks

CRM/direct marketing networks

World's 10 largest CRM/direct marketing networks

15 largest U.S. CRM/direct marketing networks

Digital

World's 15 largest digital networks

15 largest U.S. digital networks

Experiential/event marketing networks

15 largest U.S. experiential/event marketing networks

Health care agency networks

25 largest U.S. health care agency networks

Media

World's five largest media network groups

World's 15 largest media agency networks

15 largest U.S. media agency networks

Promotion

25 largest U.S. promotion agency networks

Public relations

World's 10 largest public relations agency networks

25 largest U.S. public relations agency networks

Largest U.S. agencies from all disciplines



U.S. agencies A to Z: Fast facts, top executives and links to agency websites.

About Agency Report, archive, more information

About Agency Report 2022 including methodology.

Agency Report archive: 1998 to present.

Agency Report Questionnaires

Ad Age's Agency Report Questionnaires are available here. If your agency missed the deadline for Agency Report 2022, fill out the questionnaire and email it to [email protected]. We'll add you to our database. Questionnaires for the spring 2023 report will be available here in January 2023.

To order a copy of Ad Age's April 25, 2022, print edition including the print version of Ad Age Agency Report 2022, email [email protected].

Ad Age Datacenter features premium content, including profiles of the biggest advertisers, agency companies and more.

Questions? We can be reached at [email protected].